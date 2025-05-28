Path of Exile 3.26 Secrets of the Atlas release date, and all known details

Grinding Gear Games recently shared the teaser trailer for Path of Exile 3.26, Secrets of the Atlas. Prior to the trailer, the developers shared images that looked like diary entries, and with almost a year without a proper league, players were hyped. However, the excitement wasn’t only for this reason. The text in the teaser also hinted toward an Atlas expansion update.

Along with the mysterious trailer, we also got two dates. One is June 5, 2025, 1 pm PDT for content reveal, and the other is June13, 1 pm PDT as the day of the update. Let’s check out all known details for patch 3.26.

All we know about Path of Exile 3.26 Secrets of the Atlas

New mysterious character in PoE 3.26 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

While the release for Path of Exile 3.26 update is still over three weeks away, GGG has given a few hints on what’s to come. The first teasers had everyone wondering if we’re finally getting an Atlas expansion.

The name reveal in following weeks further cemented everyone's doubts, though the deveopers are yet to formally confirm the same. In the trailer, we saw a new character asking for our help in finding the originator of Atlas. The identity of this person, however, remains a mystery.

Zana hinted for patch 3.26 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

There are also some hints toward Zana Caeserius. Right before the name reveal, we see a burst of rose petals. While there was no direct mention, Zana is always seen surrounded by these petals and may be a big part of the upcoming expansion.

If it is an atlas expansion, which is looking most likely, players can expect a lot of things. These include new boss fights, map difficulty, balance changes, quality of life updates, and more. Some of the QoL updates are already showcased by the devs.

Also Read: 5 Reasons to try Path of Exile 1 if you're burnt out with Path of Exile 2

New quality of life teasers coming to Path of Exile 3.26

New map inventory coming in Path of Exile 3.26 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Over the last few days, new teasers also revealed some quality of life changes. The first one was the ability to pause the game while playing solo. This allows players to quickly pause the game by opening the menu or full screen interface.

Another feature GGG is adding is related to the Atlas and the Map device. After the update, Orbs of Horizons can be used to re-roll the Elder and Conqueror/Guardian maps. There’s also a small inventory for the Map Device that will let players store maps or map fragments.

