Everything we know about Path of Exile 2's leaked Martial Artist Monk Ascendancy

A new Monk Ascendancy in Path of Exile 2 is assumed to be coming with the 0.3.0 update. The game is currently in early access, with the developers introducing new Ascendancy classes with each update. For existing characters, patch 0.2.0 added Lich for Witch, Smith of Kitava for Warrior, and Tactician for Mercenary. Huntress also received two Ascendancies, but she was a completely new character.

This time, a few datamined leaks suggest there is an Ascendancy for Monk focusing on hand-to-hand combat. Here’s everything we know about the leak.

Note: This article is based on leaks and the information is thus subject to change.

Monk Martial Artist Ascendancy leaked for Path of Exile 2’s 0.3.0 update

New Monk Ascendancy key art (Image via Grinding Gear Games || Reddit/u/StalksYouEverywhere)

Monk was one of the first characters released with Path of Exile 2's early access. Although there has been only one major update since then, he did not get the spotlight. However, this may change soon. As per a Reddit post, u/StalksYouEverywhere spotted a blurred image that looks like a Monk in a fighting stance.

While nothing’s official, it is believed that this is the new Martial Artist Ascendancy that will specialize in unarmed combat. The game already features unarmed combat skills, Shattering Palm and Killing Palm, so an Ascendancy focused around the same won’t be a total surprise. Besides, it will also be thematically appropriate to the character.

Martial Artist datamined voice line along with other Monk Ascendancies (Image via Grinding Gear Games || Reddit/u/StalksYouEverywhere)

Although a single blurred image does not mean unarmed combat, considering that the Invoker Ascendancy also doesn’t show any weapon in the key art. However, another datamined leak reveals three character dialogues, two of which are the current Monk Ascendancies, while the third one is claimed to be the Martial Artist.

Grinding Gear Games has yet to announce the details officially, but the gossip of a new Monk Ascendancy, along with Druid as the next character class, is getting a lot of attention from the PoE community.

Path of Exile 2’s patch 0.3.0 will be the most significant update since release

Monk Invoker Ascendancy (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

It has also been claimed that the patch 0.3.0 will be more extensive than the previous one. The update is set to release on August 29, 2025, and will be bringing massive changes; this includes buffs to several underused skill gems, making them endgame viable.

The update will also mark the release of PoE 2 in China with separate servers. Despite that, Grinding Gear Games has promised that both the global and Chinese clients will be identical.

