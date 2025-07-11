Path of Exile 2 August League will follow new Last Epoch season yet again

Path of Exile 2 just announced the release date of its next League, which lands close to the upcoming season of another popular APRG, Last Epoch. This previously happened ahead of LE’s Season 2 and PoE’s Dawn of the Hunt, which resulted in the former's developer, Eleventh Hour Games, postponing its release. Both studios promised consistent updates to their audience, making the current situation unavoidable. However, it’s not as extreme as the last time.

The question remains: will Last Epoch fold again or choose to stand its ground?

Last Epoch and Path of Exile 2 situation explained

PoE 2 Dawn of the Hunt (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

The second season of Last Epoch was set to land on April 2, 2025. However, Path of Exile 2’s first-ever League was announced for April 4, 2025, release, resulting in Eleventh Hour Games delaying Season 2 by two weeks, till April 17.

The delay turned out to be beneficial, as LE saw over 150k concurrent players on Steam following the launch of Season 2. Some would argue that the weak launch for Dawn of the Hunt boosted LE’s player count, but two weeks is also enough for players to try out most things in a game.

Both games are stuck in a similar situation yet again. While the releases aren’t as close as they were previously, it's still only a week’s gap between the next major updates. On one side, we have a mystery League with PoE 2, while LE is introducing dinosaurs in Season 3.

Will Last Epoch make changes to the release schedule again?

Last Epoch Monolith Hub (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

It’s hard to see Path of Exile making any changes in its release schedule. Preponing the League will do nothing, and postponing will have GGG miss the four-month release cycle. This leaves the decision with Last Epoch.

Eleventh Hour Games also promised consistent seasons, which is why they also can’t delay. This leaves an early launch as the only viable option. However, they likely won’t need to, as a week should be enough to retain players if the launch and content are good.

