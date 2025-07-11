Path of Exile 2 Act 4 content: What we know so far

Path of Exile 2 launched in early access with an unfinished campaign to focus on the endgame. The game features three Acts, and after finishing them, all players must do the campaign once again, but in a more challenging environment known as Cruel difficulty. However, the Exilecon 2023 Livestream gave everyone a first look at Act 4, which takes the campaign to a Karui-themed region.

Here’s everything we know about the content coming with Path of Exile 2 Act 4.

All we know about Path of Exile 2 Act 4

Diamora boss fight (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Act 4 of the game will take place in Ngamakanui, as revealed during the livestream. It’s a part of the Karui Archipelago and the homeland of the Karui people. Players will explore various islands to take on different bosses and progress the story.

Each island features different biomes and monsters. What’s surprising is that Act 4 is rumored to be releasing alongside patch 0.3.0. In a recent interview, Game Director Jonathan Rogers said players can expect a new act very soon, but it’s hard to believe that ‘soon’ means the next major patch.

Druid Bear form on Isle of Kin (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Here are all the islands showcased:

Isle of Kin: This is a Goblin-infested island rich in Sulfite. The main enemies in this area are goblins and the boss they worship, Krutog, but you will also have to fight a side boss called Blind Beast.

Shrike Island: This island is a proving ground for Karui, which is overrun by bird monsters. It is said that all Karui have to visit this island and steal a Shrike egg to prove themselves as a warrior.

Journey’s End (Kedge Bay): An island filled with shipwrecks similar to the Ship Graveyard from Act 1 in PoE 1. The enemies are also ghost pirates, but more details are yet to be revealed.

Ngatoto Island: A tropical island that houses a Siren named Diamora. This area features one of the most challenging boss fights in Act 4. As revealed in the showcase, the boss can turn players to stone.

Eternal Prison: This island serves as Izaro’s prison. As the name suggests, it’s a prison-like dungeon similar to Axiom Prison in Act 1 of the first game. Here, players will face an imprisoned monster as a boss fight.

Ngakanu: Home of the Karui tribe, which will be the hub of Act 4. As players progress through the story, the area will be corrupted by Blood Fever, an infection caused by using Virtue (Skill) Gems.

Kingsmarch: Many characters from PoE 1 were present in Kingsmarch. However, it’s still not clear if it will be the same as the first game, where players can export resources. More details on it are expected to be revealed soon.

It's hard to say how much the things showcased back in 2023 will remain the same. However, the entire theme seems to revolve around the Karui Tribe, some of whom are facing the Blood Fever disease acquired after using Skill Gems.

The disease can spread to other Karui who come in contact with an infected person, which may be why Ngakanu turns into a hostile area later in the story. This change in environment, while progressing the campaign, is something Grinding Gear has done previously, which can add an exciting storytelling element.

