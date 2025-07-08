Path of Exile 2's China-exclusive client (and serves) are coming with patch 0.3.0

Path of Exile 2 will get a separate Chinese server alongside the upcoming patch 0.3.0. Currently, the game is not available in China, but that will change soon as Game Director Jonathon Rogers responded positively when asked about the matter in a recent interview uploaded on Bilibili.

Let's find out how Grinding Gear Games is handling the China release, alongside a few more details on the next major update.

GGG deploys a separate development team for Path of Exile 2’s Chinese server

Jonathan Rogers reveals confirms China-exclusive for PoE 2 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Since its release, Chinese players have been playing Path of Exile 2 on international servers using VPNs. This revelation was made back in June 2025 when Jonathan explained why the game was delayed in China.

With GGG now opting for a four-month-long release cycle, concerns regarding consistency and quality were also raised. To mitigate that issue, GGG has also deployed a dedicated team for China, headed by Bubu, PoE 2’s project lead in China. While the new development team has some catching up to do, he said the updates will be consistent with the global version.

“We’ll also strive to stay consistent with the international server, and to achieve this, actually, we have prepared a dedicated development team for the Chinese server. While they’re still relatively new, I believe with time and effort, they will catch up with the international server’s pace,” said Bubu.

Features like exclusive servers and regional pricing, PoE 2’s launch in China is likely to boost the player count significantly for the next update.

New Path of Exile campaign Acts are coming sooner than expected

New campaign Acts are coming soon (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Apart from the discussion about a separate Chinese server, one of the questions was about the story campaign and how the overall player experience quickly gets stale. PoE 2 currently features three Acts, which everyone has to complete twice, once on regular difficulty and again on cruel difficulty, to reach the endgame.

The solution, according to Jonathan, is the introduction of new Acts and having new League Mechanics, which can alter the player experience every season. He also hinted that the story expansion may come sooner than what everyone expects, though there was no mention of how many Acts will be introduced.

