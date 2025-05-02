  • home icon
  • 10 best weapons to try in No Rest for the Wicked

10 best weapons to try in No Rest for the Wicked

By Mayank Singh Rathour
Modified May 02, 2025 20:34 IST
Best weapons to try in No rest for the Wicked (Image via Moon Studios)
Best weapons to try in No rest for the Wicked (Image via Moon Studios)

No Rest For The Wicked features a lot of weapon variety, which can keep you busy for a long time. With the introduction of the Dynamic Gear System in the Breach update, weapons from lower tiers can also drop in high tiers with upgraded stats.

Most of the weapons in the game can drop randomly in their respective areas. This article will explore the 10 best weapons you can try in the game.

Note: The list does not include new weapon archetypes from the Breach update.

Best weapons to try in No Rest for the Wicked

Weapon drops streamlined in the Breach update (Image via Moon Studios)
Weapon drops streamlined in the Breach update (Image via Moon Studios)

There are four types of weapon rarity in No Rest For The Wicked. The most common ones you’ll be using are rare, then transitioning into cursed weapons that provide great stats, but also have a downside.

With the latest update, the game made it so that weapon drops are dependent on the enemy, player, and area level. Combined, you will mostly get those that are within your usability range.

This works well for progression, as you will get better weapons simply by leveling up. Doing the campaign and side quests is a great way to increase XP gain.

Weapons usually drop with base runes and enchantments. The latter depend on the rarity, with cursed weapons having the highest number of enchantments.

With that said, here are the 10 best weapons to try in No Rest for the Wicked:

WeaponWeapon TypeAttribute RequirementBase Rune

Buried Shamshir

One-Handed Curved SwordStrength and IntelligenceLightning Flurry

Short Bardiche

Two-Handed Great AxeStrength and IntelligenceIce Ram

Scythe of Wretches

Scythe Dexterity and FaithReap

Pound of Cadavers

Two-Handed Great HammerStrength and FaithFire Slam

Falling Sky

StaffIntelligenceIce Sweep, Glacial Spike, Hail, Blink

Cinder & Stone

Two-Handed Great HammerStrength and IntelligenceCrushing Uppercut, Fire Whirlwind, Eruption, Channel

Wind of Death

One-Handed KatanaDexterity and FaithPlague Whirl, Jump Cut, Slashing Dash, Twirl Dash

Stag of Embers

Staff Intelligence Fire Nova, Fire Wave

Ash Soothed Daggers

Double Dagger Dexterity and IntelligenceLightning Claw

Corpse Smeared Blade

Two-Handed Great SwordStrength Berserk Flurry, Slashing Spin, Scream, Thorns
No Rest for the Wicked's Breach update reworked a majority of the enchantments that can drop on weapons, adding a lot of new things. One of the best changes was the enchantment re-roll that saves a lot of time farming the weapon you want.

Weapon enchantments (Image via Moon Studios)
Weapon enchantments (Image via Moon Studios)

Fallen Embers, a currency to respec attributes, can now also be used to reroll/add enchantments. The item also allows targeted re-roll, meaning you can change a specific enchantment to get the best outcome.

Mayank Singh Rathour

Mayank Singh Rathour

Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.

Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.

When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs.

