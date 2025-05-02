No Rest For The Wicked features a lot of weapon variety, which can keep you busy for a long time. With the introduction of the Dynamic Gear System in the Breach update, weapons from lower tiers can also drop in high tiers with upgraded stats.
Most of the weapons in the game can drop randomly in their respective areas. This article will explore the 10 best weapons you can try in the game.
Note: The list does not include new weapon archetypes from the Breach update.
Best weapons to try in No Rest for the Wicked
There are four types of weapon rarity in No Rest For The Wicked. The most common ones you’ll be using are rare, then transitioning into cursed weapons that provide great stats, but also have a downside.
With the latest update, the game made it so that weapon drops are dependent on the enemy, player, and area level. Combined, you will mostly get those that are within your usability range.
This works well for progression, as you will get better weapons simply by leveling up. Doing the campaign and side quests is a great way to increase XP gain.
Weapons usually drop with base runes and enchantments. The latter depend on the rarity, with cursed weapons having the highest number of enchantments.
With that said, here are the 10 best weapons to try in No Rest for the Wicked:
No Rest for the Wicked's Breach update reworked a majority of the enchantments that can drop on weapons, adding a lot of new things. One of the best changes was the enchantment re-roll that saves a lot of time farming the weapon you want.
Fallen Embers, a currency to respec attributes, can now also be used to reroll/add enchantments. The item also allows targeted re-roll, meaning you can change a specific enchantment to get the best outcome.
