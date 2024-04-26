Houses in No Rest for the Wicked explained

Houses in No Rest for the Wicked can be obtained after players finish Winnick's quest, "Of Rats and Raiders" which requires battling Darak in the sewers of The Black Trench. Upon completion, they will receive a notification indicating that Houses are now available.

Players can accept the quest after meeting the Madrigal in Sacrament and discovering Winnick and Odessa. The two will find Winnick assigning them the quest and directing them to Orban Glades to deal with Darak. Completing this quest line is what will open up houses to players.

In this article, we will take a look at houses in No Rest for the Wicked and see how players can access them and what kind of houses can be bought.

How to unlock Houses in No Rest for the Wicked

The quest required to unlock the Housing system (Image via Moon Studios || YouTube/Quick Tips)

After reaching Orban Glades to fight Darak, you will discover he cannot be completely defeated here. Return to speak with Winnick, after which you will learn from the prisoner, Rattigan who was found very close to the fountain, that Darak intends to attack Sacrament from underneath the city. To do so, he'll need to pass through the sewers of The Black Trench, located on the western side of Sacrament.

When you arrive in the sewer, completing a difficult dungeon will lead you to a two-part boss fight. The first half is identical to your previous encounter with Darak, but this time you must exhaust his health bar completely. When the second phase begins, Darak will become a ferocious demon due to pestilence. This time, you will want to stay close unlike in the previous phase so that you can camp near Darak's back to dodge most of his attacks.

Upon beating Darak and leaving the region, you will encounter a brief scene with Rattigan. When you enter Sacrament, the Houses in No Rest for the Wicked will become available.

Types of Houses in No Rest for the Wicked

One of the houses in No Rest for the Wicked that can be purchased (Image via Moon Studios || YouTube/Quick Tips)

There are a total of three available housing options in No Rest for the Wicked:

The Roost- 20 Silver

The Homestead- 25 Silver

The Manor- 30 Silver

A rare form of currency, Silvers in No Rest for the Wicked can be obtained in a couple of different ways. Keep in mind that the Roost is the smallest choice and is also the furthest from the marketplace. Since the marketplace is a spot where players will spend a lot of time and visit often, the distance of The Roost to the marketplace must be considered.

Next up, the Manor and Homestead may have sizing differences and cost 30 and 25 Silver respectively. The proximity of facilities to the Homestead can far outweigh the price difference of 5 Silver with the latter being closer to the Marketplace and the fast travel spot.

