No Rest for the Wicked weapon rarity explained (early access)

Moon Studios intends to offer a novel perspective on the Action-RPG genre with its No Rest for the Wicked weapon rarity system. This game has various elements that set it apart from the competition. In RPGs, gear and equipment are essential and can make or break the game. No Rest for the Wicked has a unique approach to its weaponry and armor.

This article will explain the No Rest for the Wicked weapon rarity system.

No Rest for the Wicked weapon rarity: All tiers explained

The inventory menu of No Rest for the Wicked (Image via Moon Studios || YouTube/RageGamingVideos)

The early access for Moon Studios' new title No Rest for the Wicked started on April 18, 2024. Here is how the game's rarity system divides items:

Common items - White

Moon Studios has stressed that, unlike several other RPGs where the lowest tier of weapons are scrapped and considered trash by players, this class of items in No Rest for the Wicked is the most customizable in the game compared to those of other rarities.

Rare items - Blue

Blue is used to represent Rare items in this title, a step up from the white Common ones. Moon Studios has expressed that objects in this tier will only offer positive enchantments, helping gamers make their characters stronger.

Cursed items - Purple

Cursed items are purple and will provide even stronger positive enchantments than Rare items, but they will also include a cursed one, which may drop your stats. These cursed enchantments can also add a negative debuff to compensate for the good enchantments.

Unique items - Gold

Gold Unique items will be specifically offered by the game's creators and will boast unique enchantments that will be extremely difficult to acquire.

This soulslike ARPG from the people at Moon Studios will be coming to the PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Handheld devices, like the Steam Deck, can also run No Rest for the Wicked after some heavy tinkering with its settings.