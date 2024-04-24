Finding the Fountain in No Rest for the Wicked is a task you must undertake in several missions in the main storyline after you beat Garok and speak with an imprisoned character called Odessa. The in-game map does not feature many landmarks, so you'll have a marker for the quest "Of Rats and Raiders" to follow.

The city of Sacrament can be overwhelming to navigate, especially if you're looking for a drunken guard who has fallen out next to the fountain. This information can be heard during the mission, "Of Rats and Raiders," and is discovered when overhearing a discussion between two guards. They claim their drunken friend was ordered to freshen up in a fountain. They also state that this guard holds the keys you require for the mission.

In this article, we will discuss where to find the fountain in No Rest for the Wicked.

How to locate the fountain in No Rest for the Wicked

Overhearing the two guards talk about their drunken companion near the fountain in No Rest for the Wicked (Image via Moon Studios || YouTube/PetePlayed)

Go to the northeast corner of Sacrament, where two guards will be on the gallows in a lower area of town. They will offer information on the drunk guard's whereabouts. You must return to the prison cells and turn right, following which you can go down the steps to the town circle.

When you reach the bottom, a statue will be in front of you with a route on both sides. You must follow the one on the right to a mosaic floor encircled by steps. Look down the lower steps of this mosaic to locate a route in the center. Once you've emerged from the other side, turn left. Do not take the steps at the exit; continue to the left until you reach another flight of stairs leading down.

You'll see the fountain in No Rest for the Wicked in the distance. The intoxicated, passed-out guard at the fountain's base holds the required cell key for the quest. There will be a gate that can lead to other regions of the map located past the fountain. This will be unlocked later in the game.

The game was released in early access on April 18, 2024, and was developed by Moon Studios, the creators of titles like Ori and the Blind Forest. No Rest for the Wicked is a unique addition to the RPG genre that fans love due to its amalgamation of ARPG style with soul-like mechanics. Having been released in early access, the game developers have recently published a roadmap to give players and fans an idea of what to expect from the game in the near future.

