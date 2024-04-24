No Rest for the Wicked roadmap explored

Since the game is still in Early Access, the devs at Moon Studios have released a No Rest for the Wicked roadmap covering numerous planned expansions to their project. While the roadmap appears brief, it is still unknown how much each update will expand on the game's present state.

As it is usual for early access releases to be followed by public roadmaps, it helps the developers have specific plans for upgrades and provide a schedule to work with. Presenting a roadmap at the start of the early access phase might be tough, but there must always be freedom to respond to community feedback.

In this article, we will look at the No Rest for the Wicked roadmap and explore it to find what all the fans can expect from the game in the near future.

Breaking down the No Rest for the Wicked roadmap

No Rest for the Wicked roadmap as seen on the Moon Studios website (Image via Moon Studios)

The main emphasis for the game's first big update is multiplayer. There are plans for both a four-player co-op and an arena-based PvP option, which will most likely launch concurrently. Interested fans may get a preview of the developer's intentions by visiting the game's Steam website.

The second update according to the No Rest for the Wicked roadmap is The Breach, which will be a narrative update that adds new regions to the game. The current map consists of five zones beginning with a beach location where the protagonist washes up. The upcoming plans for this update include:

Additional map regions.

Expansion to the story content and chapters.

More weapons, equipment, and rare loot.

New bosses and enemies.

New Bounties, and Challenges.

More Crucible Floors.

After these two updates, the future of No Rest for the Wicked becomes much less clear, with a category merely alluding to further updates. However, the Steam listing for the game goes into great detail about the intentions of Moon Studios, even if there is no clear schedule for when they will be released.

The game is still in Early Access and although a feature is not included on the roadmap, it is apparent the inclusion of cross-play capabilities will become available later in the game's development cycle.

