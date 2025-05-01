No Rest for the Wicked: Everything new in The Breach update

The latest early access patch of No Rest for the Wicked — The Breach — is the second major update for the game. Adding new quests, enemy variety, story content, and more. It is also the biggest update for Moon Studios and the first major update after parting ways with their publisher, Private Division.

With the studio now holding complete control over No Rest for the Wicked IP, the devs have promised more frequent updates based on feedback. But for now, let’s check out what’s new in The Breach update.

Everything new in No Rest for the Wicked: The Breach update

Odessa - No Rest for the Wicked (Image via Moon Studios)

From new content to changes in the existing one, the Breach update made some important changes in No Rest for the Wicked. Apart from a massive list of bug fixes, there is a lot to explore in the game, including a new endgame system.

Considering all the changes, Moon Studios is finally working on the game’s longevity by giving players a lot of new things to grind. There’s also performance improvement, which is a major highlight of this update.

With a change to the gameplay asset pipeline, the in-game performance has seen an uplift. There are still some instances, like fights with a lot of enemies or certain areas, where the FPS takes a decent hit.

Since the game is in early access, more performance improvement patches are expected. As for gameplay-related changes, here’s a quick overview of everything new:

New content and game mode

No Rest for the Wicked - Lowland Meadows (Image via Moon Studios)

There are three new quests to complete and 17 new story scenes with the Breach update. In addition to story content, there are also new areas to explore. These include two new danger zones, one safe zone, dark caves, and a new house in Sacrament.

The Hardcore game mode is also available for those who wish to challenge themselves even more. Works similarly to any ARPG where a single death will shift the character to the regular mode.

New endgame system

New endgame content (Image via Moon Studios)

Players reaching the endgame will now be greeted with a new Plague system. The infection spreads across random zones, but there is also an option to infect a specific zone at a bonfire.

Enemies in these zones will be more deadly. The higher the Corruption level of a plagued zone, the better loot enemies will drop. To cleanse a Plagued zone, kill 65% of the enemies and take down the Plagued Boss.

New weapons and gear

Weapons and Gears (Image via Moon Studios)

The Breach brings two new weapon archetypes— Gauntlets and Wand — along with new additions to the existing ones. With 12 new Gauntlets and 15 new Wands, the total weapon count in the game has crossed over 150.

New weapons archetypes also mean new Runes that will keep players busy trying new skills. Apart from weapons, players can also find 30 new armor sets, four new unique rings, and three new unique gear..

New Bosses

Endgame boss (Image via Moon Studios)

Players can now encounter three new bosses while completing the story campaign. Once they reach the endgame, the new Plague system will offer a fresh challenge through 8 new Plague bosses to test your skills.

The new Plague bosses provide a new challenge and an opportunity to claim better gear. This adds a lot of replayability compared to all other content for those who reach the end game.

New enemy faction

New Enemies (Image via Moon Studios)

With the Pestilence spreading across the continent, we now have two new enemy factions. These are the Balak Taw and the Harvesters. The new factions add 12 new enemy types that players can discover while exploring new zones.

The existing factions also bring six new enemy types across the earlier zones.

Major reworks to gameplay, gear, and enemies.

Upgraded storage (Image via Moon Studios)

Forget everything previously learned through the game, as the Breach update changes the core gameplay in No Rest for the Wicked. The Status Effects and Dodge have seen a complete rework.

The rework also extends to the gear, with Armor adding elemental resistances. Shields also have the new resistance value but lose the armor.

The inventory system has also undergone some changes and allows for larger stacks of storage materials. Previously, this was limited to 25 items per stack.

Lastly, the enemy rework includes polish to the attack animation, allowing a better chance to parry or dodge. Bosses also have improved hitboxes.

Players will have to start fresh in No Rest for the Wicked: The Breach update

All these changes come with a big drawback. Older saves are not compatible with The Breach update, meaning everyone has to start their journey from scratch.

There is still a way to play older saves by rolling back to the previous version of the game. This can be done through the beta branch, but it will lack the new content. We recommend starting from the beginning.

