Path of Exile 2 Game Director promises consistent four-month League updates for both games

Despite lacking some quality-of-life features compared to its sequel, Path of Exile 1 is still a beloved game. But the lack of proper league updates for almost a year have many players questioning about its future. Worry not, as the game will be getting consistent updates with Secrets of the Atlas expansion.

In an interview with Talkative Tri, Jonathan Rogers, Path of Exile 2's game director, confirmed that they are moving to a four-month update cycle. This applies to both games, with PoE2 getting a new league two months after the upcoming update. Let’s find out what happened that caused the massive delay in PoE1 update.

Path of Exile 2 game director promises new League every four months

New league every four months starting Secrets of the Atlas (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Ahead of PoE2 release last year, league updates for PoE1 shifted to a four-month cycle. However, Settlers of Kalguur went on for almost an entire year. The devs are now planning to avoid this in the future.

The topic came up during the conversation about the upcoming expansion, where Jonathan told how the team used to lock dates for each update. With the release of PoE2, this shifted to locking features, which became problematic.

As the team started to make sure a particular feature needed to be in the update, the release dates started to become uncertain. This resulted in irregular updates, which is why the previous league went on for so long.

The four-month update cycle will begin from the upcoming Secrets of the Atlas expansion. Two months after the update, PoE2 will get a second league, and the cycle will continue.

“There'll be another PoE1 release four months after the PoE1 release that we have. That'll be locked in. And then we'll have another PoE2 release four months after that in December. So we're basically saying, we're doing four months. It's going to be consistent. It's going to always be the case. We don't want to have this kind of uncertainty around this anymore,” Jonathan said.

This will give a two-month gap between the leagues for each game, allowing players to experience everything without a rush. If players don’t like a particular league, they won’t have to wait much for another.

Zana’s return confirmed with Path of Exile 3.26

Zana Returns in Path of Exile 3.26 (Image via Grinding Gear Games)

Zana was brought up twice when Tri was summarizing the upcoming content for the 3.26 update, which included her return. Jonathan confirmed this with a big nod.

However, her return was already confirmed after we saw her name reveal for the expansion. We still don’t know what kind of role she’ll be playing. There are two theories — either she needs our help or we’ll fight her as a new pinnacle boss.

