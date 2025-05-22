The Slormancer: 7 must-know Blacksmith Crafting tips

The Slormancer is an action RPG that features a robust crafting system, allowing you to make perfect gear that compliments your build. All you need to have is enough materials and gold. For new players, crafting can get a bit confusing at first, but it is easy to learn. The only pitfall is how many resources you can waste.

We take you through some important tips that’ll benefit you in the long run.

Best Blacksmith Crafting tips for The Slormancer

To access crafting in The Slormancer, first access Friedrich, the Blacksmith. After rescuing him from the prison area, he can be found in the far right side of the City of Adreart where you stash your items.

From crafting new stats to upgrading, reforging, and salvaging, there’s a lot you can do at Blacksmith. These seven tips can help you get the most out of Blacksmith Crafting.

1) Use the item filter

Filter-o-tron in The Slormancer (Image via Slormite Studios)

The item filter can be used to hide or salvage things you don’t want. While it’s not as deep, it does include options to exclude specific items from each rarity. This will allow you to find the gear you want to upgrade at the Blacksmith.

2) Salvage items you don’t need

Salvage window in The Slormancer (Image via Slormite Studios)

Salvaging is another important tool provided by Friedrich. It allows you to convert your unwanted gear into Fragments. This can also be automated using the Item Filter, which gives another option of turning salvaged item into gold instead of fragments.

3) Save gold early in the game

Gold after completing battlefield (Image via Slormite Studios)

If you think you’re hunting for gold during the early game, the situation will remain the same during mid and early endgame. Apart from expensive fragments, adding a legendary effect can cost well over 700 K gold. Normal crafting will also hurt you economy in the early and mid-game so be careful.

4) Look for gear with additional stats

Multiple Epic stats on an item (Image via Slormite Studios)

Depending on the type of rarity, gear will have different types of Stats category. However, there are times when some of the category can have multiple stats. All of them can be reforged until you get a perfect combination for your build.

5) Craft Attributes on gear

Dexterity on chest armor (Image via Slormite Studios)

Along with stats, you can craft Attributes on your gear. This can be incredibly powerful due to Attributes providing powerful passive effects. These gears can also drop randomly, but crafting allows you to target the ones you need.

6) Don’t reforge Pure Stats

Pure Stats are hard to find early on (Image via Slormite Studios)

Some gear will drop with Pure Stats highlighted in blue with an exclamation mark. These are some strong stats that cannot be crafted through blacksmith. They can be upgraded like other stats, but reforge will overwrite Pure Stats with generic ones.

7) Reforge instead of upgrade

Reforge options in The Slormancer (Image via Slormite Studios)

Upgrading an item is a lot expensive than reforging stats. Instead of upgrading low level items, find high level items or same rarity and try to reforge the stats. This will be much cheaper in the long run as gold can be hard to come by.

Check out more guides for the game:

