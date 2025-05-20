Every Knight specialization in The Slormancer and how to build around it

Specialization in The Slormancer provides different support and passive skills that can vastly change your gameplay style. In the case of Knight, the specializations can either let you become a tank, a crowd control expert, or play around with luck. Like other skills, the support skills increase in rank, unlocking more passive upgrades for better effects.

Ad

If you’re wondering if these are permanent choices you make in the game, then no, specializations can be swapped at any time. All you must do is reach rank 10 to unlock all three options and see what you like.

This article focuses on how these specializations differ from each other and provides tips to build around them.

Every Knight Specialization in The Slormancer

The Mighty Knight can offer good damage options; however, compared to other classes, he is much more focused on defenses. Unlike the Archer and Mage, the Knight can easily survive even when surrounded from all sides.

Ad

Trending

Specializations further expand on these options, giving you a definitive play style that is required for the endgame.

1) Enduring Protector

Enduring Protector (Image via Slormite Studios)

If you face issues surviving, Enduring Protector is the best pick out of all Knight specializations. The play is based around stacking defense, block, and health regeneration. More armor and block stacks mean high damage mitigation. At the same time, health regeneration helps recover the lost HP.

Ad

The support skill works with the same concept and creates a shield that blocks all damage. However, the tradeoff is that most mastery passives are based around defense. This can leave the damage department behind compared to their specializations.

How to build around Enduring Protector in The Slormancer

With Enduring Protector, the best option is to invest across defense. This means gears must have a few mandatory stats like armor and different types of damage reduction.

Ad

Sword of the Recurring Nightmare in The Slormancer (Image via Slormite Studios)

Slorm Reapers drop randomly and cannot be target-farmed; however, Sword of the Recurring Nightmare also complements this specialization. The weapon adds a lot of defense at the cost of Critical and Ancestral strike.

Ad

In the Ancestral Legacy, passives like Pain Weaver and Raw Boost are good early picks as the Knight may lack damage. If the damage feels good, go for Optimal Path for increased item quality and quantity.

Also read: The Slormancer: Knight build guide

2) Distinguished Knight

Distinguished Knight (Image via Slormite Studios)

The Distinguished Knight specialization can deal damage as well as maintain survivability. The support skill provides five banners to debuff enemies or enhance your skills. But there’s a catch: each banner is randomly dropped when using the skill.

Ad

While all banners are quite useful, some situations require specific drops, which can drag out the fight a bit longer. Mastery passives are mostly focused on keeping the banners up all the time while maintaining decent damage.

How to build around Distinguished Knight The Slormancer

The main gameplay style that a Distinguished Knight focuses on is bypassing armor to deal damage or Skewer enemies. Whirlwind is a good skill to easily Skewer enemies and deal an additional 10% damage.

Ad

Vengeful Hero and Heart of the Wizard are two great starting Ancestral Legacy passives that can help in the long run. Both can help you keep topped up on mana when paired with gear with similar stats.

Sword of Deadly Accuracy in The Slormancer (Image via Slormite Studios)

Sword of Deadly Accuracy is a great Reaper option to bypass enemy armor, and all that’s left to take care of now is survivability. These can be fulfilled across different stats like life regeneration and life leech on different gears.

Ad

3) Haphazard Champion

Haphazard Champion (Image via Slormite Studios)

Luck and Perfect Cast are gameplay aspects in the Slormancer, and playing as a Haphazard Champion means playing around luck. Different skills possess passives to trigger additional abilities, and this specialization helps trigger them more frequently.

Ad

The passive ability will give you a leap slam. Upon activation, the Knight will leap into the air and land where your cursor is, dealing an AoE damage. Nothing major yet, but as you rank up the mastery for the support ability, you’ll unlock passives that add luck to your skills.

Luck helps you deal the maximum amount of damage from a skill. For example, if the damage range is 100-200, Lucky Strike will always trigger the highest damage.

Ad

How to build around Haphazard Champion The Slormancer

Haphazard Champion holds the highest damage potential out of all three specializations. For that, you must increase your chance-based abilities like Ancestral Strike or Overdrive.

Lethal Force Ancestral Legacy (Image via Slormite Studios)

Since you already have a luck counter, ensure that luck-based skill triggers once in a while. Pick up gear with an increased chance for trigger skills. The image above should give an idea of what skill to look for or craft.

Going for Ancestral Legacy like Lethal Force is also a great move for dealing damage with passive abilities. However, investing more in damage will lead to mana issues, leaving you constantly running out during battles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More