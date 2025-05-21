The Slormancer: Huntress starter build guide

Huntress is the base archer class in The Slormancer. The early gameplay loop for her revolves around keeping your distance from enemies and raining down arrows from above. This changes later on, as Huntress can easily group up enemies and deal a lot of damage while striking from the shadows.

Ad

This article will go over the basic build for Huntress in The Slormancer, which will help you get comfortable with all her skills while breezing through the campaign.

Huntress starter build in Slormancer

Weapon evolution in The Slormancer (Image via Slormite Studios)

Huntress starts with ranged skills, but does have melee options in her kit that can apply poison. However, they are available at a higher character level. For now, we will stick to ranged builds, which can deal good AoE damage.

Ad

Trending

You start with Adam Nostrus’ Bow, one of the base Slorm Reapers/weapons. Each class can only find Reapers of their own type, so there is no way to start with any other weapon. However, the weapon is good enough for now, as it can evolve and receive new passive stats.

The exclusive mechanic for Huntress is Serenity. This passive afflicts you with either Tormented for using different skills in succession, or Delighted for using the same skill back to back. Serenity increases the attack speed for Huntress with each stack.

Ad

Best skills for Huntress in the early game

Arrow Shot with Tracking Arrow (Image via Slormite Studios)

Each character in The Slormancer has eight skills that can be used in the primary and secondary slots. For Huntress, you start with the base skill Arrow Shot and unlock Rain of Arrows at level 3. These will carry you through the early leveling stages.

Ad

At level 7, you’ll unlock a heavy Explosive Projectile which deals massive damage. Upon reaching Mastery 4, one of the passives can ensure a trap spawn for extra damage with the skill. Swap either one of the previous skills with this to deal damage against bosses.

Rain of Arrows with Hunting Net (Image via Slormite Studios)

For mobbing, Arrow Shot with Rain of Arrows is a great pick. Arrow Shot is good for single-target damage, while Rain of Arrows can be paired with the Hunting Net passive on reaching Mastery. This will allow the skill to pull enemies under the AoE.

Ad

For bossing, swap Rain of Arrows with Explosive Projectile. Pick up Tracking Arrow passive for Arrow Shot, and The Explosion as a Bait for Explosive Projectile.

Tracking Arrow provides a debuff that lets you deal up to 100% increased damage from traps, while The Explosion is a Bait that will frequently spawn traps. Maintain a distance from the boss and keep alternating between both skills.

Also Read: The Slormancer: Knight build guide

Ad

Ancestral Legacy and Specialization for Huntress

Ancestral Legacy tree for Huntress in The Slormancer (Image via Slormite Studios)

There are a total of seven Ancestral Stones that can be used to allot powerful passives and skills through the Ancestral Legacy Tree. Earlier in the game, you won’t have many options, so focus on the ones that provide a Raw Damage upgrade.

Ad

Legacies like Raw Emergency and Raw Boost are close to the starting point and will only require three Ancestral Stones. You get the stones from Adam Nostrus by providing him with boss clothing, which can be acquired throughout the campaign.

Huntress Specialization in The Slormancer (Image via Slormite Studios)

After reaching level 10, which will be very soon, you get to pick a specialization. Since we are playing a ranged type build, Architect of Death is perfect. You’ll get a support skill called Turret Syndrome, which will spawn a Ballista that periodically shoots at enemies.

Ad

However, the passive is what you should be focusing on. Pick up Evasive Magic for increased Mana and Heavy Ballista to help you relax while your summoned ballistas deal damage.

If you want to play an assassin build later on, go for Mist Walker specialization while using Stab and Finesse as skill choices. Simply take out Slorm from other skills and allot them to the new ones.

Gear and Attribute recommendations for Huntress

Ad

Progress Fury and Savagery for damage and defense (Image via Slormite Studios)

Life and Mana are mandatory stats regardless of the character class, but they’re particularly needed for Huntress. Along with that, you’ll need some specific stats according to your build and damage.

Ad

Stack Evasion for better survivability and Mana and Life for recovery. Having these on two armor pieces is recommended. The rest of the stats can be Raw Damage and Damage Reduction. Don’t worry about optimizing the gear early on.

As for Attributes, Savagery and Fury are the two that will give you the most benefit early on. Increased critical strike chance and evasion from Fury provides both defense and offense, while Savagery is purely based around damage with Reaper Damage Multiplier and Raw Damage boost.

Ad

How to play Huntress in The Slormancer

Huntress during character selection in The Slormancer (Image via Slormite Studios)

With the build we have, use Rain of Arrows to group up enemies and Explosive Projectile to deal AoE damage. As you stack up Serenity, you can spam Rain of Arrows for even better crowd control.

For boss damage, replace Rain of Arrows with Arrow Shot, which can apply the Tracked debuff on the boss. Any traps spawned by Explosive Projectile will then deal up to 100% more damage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More