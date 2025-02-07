Cloudheim: What we know about the upcoming co-op action RPG

Cloudheim is a video game that was recently revealed by Noodle Cat Games — a team consisting of veteran devs from Epic Games, EA, Codemasters, Disney, and Bioware. Players will combine a crafting system with chaotic, physics-based combat, to help restore their world to its former glory. Fans of titles that use real science and physics to inform combat and gameplay are surely going to love this one.

Unfortunately, there’s no release date for Cloudheim yet, but we do know that it will be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms in Q3 2025. However, there are a few things we do know. Here’s what you can expect.

Cloudheim is an upcoming physics-based ARPG in a fully breakable world

Cloudheim is an upcoming physics-based ARPG that had me at “fully breakable world.” When players use physics to destroy enemies in this game, they take more damage. There are plenty of abilities to unlock and a constantly evolving series of weapons to craft.

David Hunt, CEO and Founder of Noodle Cat games highlighted the gameplay in a very simple, easy-to-understand way:

“Our core gameplay began with a simple question - what if we take the juggling from fighting games, and make it the combat foundation in a co-op action RPG? Mix in a hauntingly beautiful world, a chaotic symphony of physics combos, and base customization - that's Cloudheim. We can't wait to see the creative combat gameplay players discover and share with their friends.”

Examples of gameplay includes dropping pillars on monsters, lassoing them into tornadoes, and kicking exploding barrels into a group of enemies. It’s also up to three-player co-op, and players share every weapon and ability unlocked, so everyone grows more powerful together. This is an especially great concept, because sometimes, co-op teams are lopsided due to one player hogging everything.

Players don’t have to wait in a menu while you craft either, because the game features visual crafting. It offers fast-paced action with intense physics-based destruction of the world. It sounds like an incredibly fun time — and the more you understand how the physics of objects work, the more devastating your combos can be.

Cloudheim launches in Q3 2025, for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. No further release dates or platforms have been shared at this time, but we will update you should that change.

