Titan Quest 2: Reaver leveling guide

The Reaver class in Titan Quest 2 is a combination of the Rogue and Warfare Masteries. Both focus on offense-type gameplay, with Warfare providing more damage, and Rogue improving the critical hits and damage you deal. It is a strong class that focuses on ranged gameplay, but you can switch to melee as the game does not lock you to a particular build.
This guide will go over the best Core Skills and Passives that synergize well with each other, along with the main attributes to focus on for faster leveling.
Best Core Skills to take for leveling Reaver in Titan Quest 2
With two Masteries, you get a lot of skills to choose from, but you need to focus on the ones that have synergy. Here are the best core skills to pick up for the Reaver class asap:
- Primary Attack: Onslaught, Heavy Impact, and Fragmentation
- Dodge: Speed and Cooldown Charge
- Trick Shot: Ranged Weapon, Enhanced Damage, and Enhanced Critical Hit
- Vanish: Burst of Speed, Enhanced Critical Hits, and Enhanced Duration
- Preparation: Blade Honing, Conservation, and Enhanced Critical Hits
Preparation will convert all weapon damage into Pierce, allowing you to focus on improving one damage type. It also provides significant protection from critical damage, which benefits both the Primary Attack and Trick Shot.
Dodge and Vanish are defensive skills that can be activated if you feel overwhelmed. Vanish makes you invisible and helps you reposition. It can also provide a damage boost when paired with proper modifiers/feats.
Passives and synergies
Passive abilities provide some useful buffs to the character and all active skills. Once unlocked, they remain active and can trigger conditionally. To make passives even more effective, pair them with feats and modifiers. As a Reaver, you can combine passives from Rogue and Warfare.
Here are the passives you should focus on first:
Rouge passives
- Deft Hands: Attack and Cast Speed - Critical Hit Chance
- Slight of Hand: Attack Speed
- Accuracy: High Critical Hit Chance - Critical Hit Damage
Deft Hands improves the attack speed, while Slight of Hand and Accuracy contribute towards critical hits and damage.
Warfare passives
- Battle Rage: Rage Amount - Rage on Kill
- Weapon Proficiency: Attack Speed and Critical Chance
Weapon Proficiency increases the base attack from your weapons; this benefits Battle Rage, which improves Pierce damage.
Attributes and gearing
Attributes in Titan Quest 2 can help provide an additional boost to skills and survivability. Similar to passives, they must synergize with the type of damage you deal. A Rouge specializes in dealing damage but suffers when it comes to defense.
Keeping that in mind, the primary attributes you should be focusing on are Agility and Vigor. Increasing Agility will improve the effectiveness of light and medium armor, while Vigor will increase maximum health for better survivability. As for secondary attributes, focus on Fitness to improve Pierce damage.
Gear is another essential part of the leveling process. However, it will be constantly changing as you level up, but the primary stats you should be looking for are critical chance/damage and energy recovery. Focusing on Agility means you’ll be using light and medium armor types to make the most out of the attribute.
Titan Quest 2 provides a lot of build flexibility. Apart from the Mastery you selected, you can respec everything and make a different build. Note that respec costs gold, and the price increases with the number of skills/passives you want to refund.
