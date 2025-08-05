Titan Quest 2: The Shattered God broken statue locations

The Shattered God is one of two major multi-item fetch quests in Act 1 of Titan Quest 2. It's worth doing if you want a free Attribute Point. The quest can be triggered by picking up any of the statue pieces or visiting the Statue Shrine southwest of the Southeastern Farmlands waypoint, across a wooden bridge.
In this quick walkthrough, we'll show you the fastest path to pick up all of the pieces.
How to get all the statue fragments for The Shattered God in Titan Quest 2
Broken Statue Tail and Torso
From the Southeastern Farmlands waypoint, go northeast through the wetlands to find the Statue Tail on a leaning building. Then, keep following the road due north-east to enter the Northern Flooded Farmlands. At this point, leave the mud trails to find the Torso at the edge of a cliff (apparently, it was fashioned into an idol by the local fish-people).
Broken Statue Head
Continue further north-east from the location of the Broken Torso. On the trail, you'll come across a statue shooting out goblets of fire (and a few dead Ichthians nearby if you didn't get the memo). Activate the four braziers to disable the statue and get some loot, including high chances for an Epic item.
Note that this is just additional loot — you need not engage this for the Shattered God quest in Titan Quest 2
From here, take a right turn and go left once you see a plank road. Follow the mud to eventually find a tiny wharf where the Broken Statue Head rests.
While you're here, trek a little east off the course to the Ichthian camp and kill the Bile-The-Burns miniboss to get a Commander Medallion.
Broken Statue Staff
This one is relatively remote from the rest, so I saved it for last. To get to this, head southwest from the road next to the statue base. Eventually, you'll hit the Southern Farmlands waypoint. The Broken Statue Staff is north of this waypoint, found in a broken building with an NPC inside it.
After you have obtained all four pieces, return to the Statue Shrine to put them together. The marble likeness of Glaukoss appears before you, and a local fanboy also moves in, whom you can talk to for some additional flavor text.
The prize for the quest is 3006 XP, and more importantly, the free Attribute Point we talked about earlier.
