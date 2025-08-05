Titan Quest 2: Battlemage Leveling guide

Battlemage is easily one of the most straightforward ways to play Titan Quest 2, arguably even easier than the Reaver. You do not have the fire-and-forget ease of Ice Shards, but it's the most clear-cut case of spin-to-win I have seen in any ARPG. A fire-infused Whirlwind (Warfare) is, without contest, the easiest way to level the Battlemage.

While there are some other routes you can take - such as Earthquake plus Stomp - Whirlwind is the path of least resistance for a Battlemage in Titan Quest 2. In this guide, we'll go over how to make the best of it.

Titan Quest 2 Battlemage Skill setup: Actives and Passives progression

You need Warfare + Earth to do a Battlemage build in Titan Quest 2, and on the first opportunity you get, pick Warfare. Immediately pick up Sweeping Strike, and then take the Whirlwind upgrade. This will be our main (and only) active Skill, and everything we pick up afterwards is with the express intent of fueling this spin-to-win ideal.

The playstyle is very simple: you activate Earth Enchantment and Ring of Flame, and then hold Sweeping Strike (i.e., Whirlwind) to spin into enemy clumps till they die. Since you facetank enemies a lot, make sure to use Barrier off-cooldown, and use Health/Mana potions as needed. There's no other micromanagement required, so it should be overall quite easy to pull off.

The one thing you should be especially careful of is the venomous spiders. If you don't have over 30% Poison Resistance, always pop Barrier before you pop the giant green spiders.

Skill progression and leveling order

Titan Quest 2 does not have content going upwards of lvl 20 at the time of writing, so till player level 19, here's the leveling order. Passives are covered in its dedicated segment below, so make sure to read that too.

For your first few levels, you want to level up Sweeping Strike (Whirlwind) - Get 2 more points in Ramp Up, and then a point in Rage Gain.

As soon as you pick up your first few Divinity Points, invest them in the Earth Skill tree (6 points to reach tier-2). Get two Skill points in Earth Enchantment (Earth tier-2), and then get the Fire Imbuement upgrade. This is a toggle skill, so just activate it once (and don't forget to re-activate it in case you die).

Next, get one point in Flame Volley (Earth tier-2), and activate one point in the Orbit upgrade. This Skill will basically auto-fire for you, so no need to manage it separately.

Afterwards, you need 12 more Divinity Points to get your next skill up. Until then, put more points into Sweeping Strike, and max out Ramp Up. Once you do have those Divinity Points, put them all in Earth again to unlock tier-3 Skills - and then, we're taking Ring of Flame (plus a point in the Permanency upgrade). Thansk to Permanency, this is yet another fire-and-forget toggle skill.

Afterwards, you want to put all Active Points into maxing out Sweeping Strike, and cap out on Ramp Up and put 4 points in Rage Gain. Once you've unlocked this fully (17 points into Sweeping Strike), here's the order of progression for other Skills:

5 points in Ring of Flame - max out Blazing Heat .

- max out . 9 points in Flame Volley - get 2 points in Amplify Damage and 3 points in Conservatism .

- get 2 points in and 3 points in . 7 points in Earth Enchantment - get 3 points of the Earth Enhancement upgrade.

- get 3 points of the upgrade. If you're leveling beyond 20, prioritize maxing out Flame Volley with Amplify Damage and Conservatism points.

Passives progression

Your first couple of Passive Points go to the Weapon Proficiency Warfare Passive; level it up to 6 and then take the Attack Speed upgrade.

Warfare Passive; level it up to 6 and then take the upgrade. Next, you want to get 8 points into Arcane Abundance (Earth) , and take Regen and Cost .

, and take and . Afterwards, you want to empower your Rage charges further. Put 6 Divinity points into Warfare to unlock tier-2, and then get 4 points into Battle Rage - with the Rage Amount upgrade.

- with the upgrade. Put 4 points into Invoker of War , and get Spell Critical Hit Chance or Spell Ailment Chance .

, and get or . Next, you want to max out Earth Attunement (Earth tier-2 passive), with the Area and Weapon upgrades.

(Earth tier-2 passive), with the and upgrades. Put your leftover Passives into Earth Wielder, with Ailment Chance.

Earth Skill tree level 19 (plus bonus Actives from quests)

Earth Skill tree at lvl 19 (Image via THQ Nordic)

Warfare Skill tree at level 19

Earth Skills and passives (Image via THQ Nordic)

Attributes

Attribute leveling is quite intuitive in Titan Quest 2. You want to put most of your points into Might, and make sure to put 5 points into Vigor every other level-up. Essentially, get to about 100 Vigor once you're level 18, with the rest into Might (about 200).

Itemization guide for this Titan Quest 2 Battlemage leveling build

Itemization for this Battlemage build is all about your main-hand weapon. In the vast majority of cases, you simply want to have the highest-level two-hander available at your disposal. The overall damage matters more than attack speed, so this would be the hammers with the highest base damage. The damage type itself doesn't matter, so all +Weapon Damage rolls are useful.

Other than that, you ideally want some %increased Weapon Fire Damage, Attack Speed, and Critical Chance - in order of importance. Broadly speaking, though, the total damage is what matters the most, so just look at the sheet damage range to determine your best bet.

As for armor, this is a Might-focused build, so you mainly get all the heavy armor pieces. Try to keep at least 25% in the average Resistance, and switch gear pieces if necessary to deal with specific bosses. You also have no innate mobility, so you absolutely need to look for a 10% Movement Speed boot too.

