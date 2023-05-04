Top 5 remote desktop software for efficient work from home

Remote desktop software is revolutionizing the way individuals and businesses work. You can now access your workplace computer systems from different locations, run apps remotely, or help others without physically being in the same place. With the help of this technology, you can communicate with your coworkers, clients, and partners from anywhere whenever you want.

Remote desktop software allows you to easily exchange files, organize online meetings, and have immediate access to crucial tools and resources. To protect sensitive data, it also enables the secure transfer of data between remote computers.

This article ranks five great remote desktop software options available for efficient and secure access.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Ranking Anydesk and other amazing remote desktop software to efficiently work from home

5) Splashtop

A cloud-based remote desktop application called Splashtop gives users safe and dependable access to their computer systems. They may use their computers from any location and interact with them as if they are in the same room. It supports a number of operating systems, including Chromebooks, iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac OS X.

Splashtop has a number of features that make it an excellent remote desktop solution. Moreover, users may print documents remotely, move files between PCs and mobile devices, stream audio and video for in-the-moment interaction, and more using secure connection options for data encryption. Splashtop also includes an easy-to-use interface that makes it simple to administer.

4) Anydesk

Anydesk is a competitive remote desktop solution with a numerous of features, outstanding speed, and low latency. Even from different places it enables users to remotely access their machines. This makes it a perfect for those who need to swiftly access information or work on projects with several other people.

With Anydesk, users can enjoy real-time sound support, screen sharing, remote printing and file transfer. It allows for secure connections with two-factor authentication as well as multiple connections from various devices. Anydesk is an increasingly popular choice for firms looking to boost productivity since it is dependable and simple to use.

With its low latency level, Anydesk ensures that users are able to access data quickly, allowing them to get their work done faster. It also offers a scope of pricing plans that are tailored to suit different users’ needs and budgets. All in all, Anydesk is an effective tool for remote access and collaboration, offering excellent performance at an affordable price.

3) RemotePC

Businesses can operate their IT infrastructure safely from any place thanks to the dependable and secure remote desktop software known as RemotePC. Data transmission, file synchronization across various devices, remote printing actions, and two-factor authentication methods are all included in its list of features. Additionally, when a user logs in remotely, RemotePC can send an email notification.

This makes it possible to guarantee that private data is kept secure and that only authorised users can use the system. RemotePC makes it easier to connect remotely and makes IT administration duties more efficient with its feature-rich, user-friendly interface. It is the perfect solution for organizations trying to increase production and efficiency with its remote access features.

Additionally, a number of extra features provided by RemotePC make remote access even simpler. These include secure file synchronization and transfer between various devices, bandwidth optimisation for speedy response times, remote-printing options, chat features to encourage cooperation, and more.

2) Chrome Remote Desktop

Chrome Remote Desktop (Image via Google Play)

Chrome Remote Desktop is another software that allows safe remote access to any machine from any location. It may be utilized by both individuals and groups due to its adaptable features and dependable performance.

Users may create a secure connection while retaining robust encryption techniques with the straightforward setup process. They may also log onto their remote desktops from any internet-connected device.

Chrome Remote Desktop's user-friendly interface, which enables users to operate their remote desktop as if they were at the same computer, adds another level of ease. It includes several functions, including file transmission, audio streaming, and printer redirection, and is compatible with the majority of OS systems.

1) TeamViewer

TeamViewer (Image via TeamViewer)

There are various remote desktop software available in the market that enable efficiency in work-from-home situations, and TeamViewer stands out among them. It is free to use and easy to install on Windows, Mac OS X, and Linux computers.

It also has an intuitive user interface that makes it suitable for any age group of users. With TeamViewer you can easily share your screen with other people who have access to your system, making collaboration easier and faster than ever before.

Comparison section

Here are the specifications of the remote desktop software options in this list:

TeamViewer:

Pricing: Free for personal use; various plans for business use ranging from $25.75/month/user to $49.75/month/user.

Free for personal use; various plans for business use ranging from $25.75/month/user to $49.75/month/user. Operating Systems: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS.

Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS. Features: Team collaboration, file transfer, remote printing, multi-platform access.

Team collaboration, file transfer, remote printing, multi-platform access. Security: Multi-level security protocols, AES 256-bit encryption, two-factor authentication, SOC2 compliant.

Multi-level security protocols, AES 256-bit encryption, two-factor authentication, SOC2 compliant. Customer Support: Phone, email, live chat, knowledge base.

Phone, email, live chat, knowledge base. Compatible Devices: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS.

Chrome Remote Desktop:

Pricing : Free.

: Free. Operating Systems: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS.

Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS. Features: One-click access, excellent performance, easy setup.

One-click access, excellent performance, easy setup. Security: Secure connections using SSL technology, 2-step verification, shared control.

Secure connections using SSL technology, 2-step verification, shared control. Customer Support: Email, knowledge base.

Email, knowledge base. Compatible Devices: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS.

RemotePC:

Pricing: Various plans ranging from $29.50/year/computer to $479.50/year/250 computers.

Various plans ranging from $29.50/year/computer to $479.50/year/250 computers. Operating Systems: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android.

Windows, Mac, iOS, Android. Features: Remote access, file transfer, remote printing, chat.

Remote access, file transfer, remote printing, chat. Security: End-to-end encryption, Secure Socket Layer, Multi-level authentication.

End-to-end encryption, Secure Socket Layer, Multi-level authentication. Customer Support: Phone, email, chat, knowledge base.

Phone, email, chat, knowledge base. Compatible Devices: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android.

Anydesk:

Pricing: Free for personal use; various plans for business use ranging from $10.99/month/user to $52.99/month/user.

Free for personal use; various plans for business use ranging from $10.99/month/user to $52.99/month/user. Operating System: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS

Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS Features: Remote access, mobile access, file transfer, custom alias

Remote access, mobile access, file transfer, custom alias Security: TLS 1.2 encryption, RSA 2048 asymmetric key exchange

TLS 1.2 encryption, RSA 2048 asymmetric key exchange Customer Support: Phone, email, knowledge base

Phone, email, knowledge base Compatible Devices: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android, iOS

Splashtop:

Pricing: Various plans ranging from $5/month/user to $25/month/user.

Various plans ranging from $5/month/user to $25/month/user. Operating Systems: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android.

Windows, Mac, iOS, Android. Features: Remote access, multi-platform access, file transfer, chat.

Remote access, multi-platform access, file transfer, chat. Security: HIPAA-compliant, AES-256 bit encryption, Secure Socket Layer, 2-step verification.

HIPAA-compliant, AES-256 bit encryption, Secure Socket Layer, 2-step verification. Customer Support: Phone, email, knowledge base.

Phone, email, knowledge base. Compatible Devices: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android.

Note: The information provided above is subject to change by the respective software providers without prior notice.

Conclusion

It is important to have the proper remote desktop software no matter the kind of remote job you are conducting. TeamViewer, Chrome Remote Desktop, RemotePC, and Splashtop are the four well-known choices, and they are all great solutions for the tasks at hand.

Each of these software solutions enables you to run your company efficiently and securely from any place. Even if you operate remotely, you can still use them to remain in touch with your colleagues.

One of these solutions could be the best fit for you depending on your requirements and interests. In order to choose the remote desktop software that is appropriate for your job, it is important to think about the pros and cons of all the available solutions.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

Poll : 0 votes