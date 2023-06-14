'We will ban three types of games in India': Union IT minister Chandrasekhar announces new gaming guidelines

According to Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the union minister for information technology, three different types of games will soon be prohibited. The gaming industry in India is undergoing considerable upheaval. These actions, part of a new legal framework, would probably significantly affect India's sizable gaming population. Millions of players, along with countless game developers and publishers, may be impacted by these new restrictions.

These new rules may also change the whole landscape of online gaming in India. Stakeholders are eagerly awaiting to see how the changes play out due to this declaration, attracting attention from all involved parties.

Three types of games to be banned in India

1. Games that involve betting

2. Games that can be harmful to the user

3. Games that involve a factor of addiction

In his statement, Minister Chandrasekhar gave some information on the future rules. He said they would target sports that involved betting, those that would be hazardous to players, and those that encouraged addiction. Although the minister's three categories are broad, they might have a big impact on the Indian gambling industry.

The minister also described the government's strategy for creating Self Regulatory Organisations (SROs). Within 90 days of the regulations' release, these bodies must be formed. They will be entrusted with approving games that adhere to the new regulations.

Therefore, their involvement in implementing the new regulations will be crucial. The government will be in charge of choosing which games can continue to be played in India during the interim and which will be outlawed.

The gaming community and industry stakeholders are preparing for the effects of this news. Both players and developers are concerned about the unpredictability surrounding the individual games that these new rules may affect. Popular titles like BGMI, Fortnite, Call of Duty Mobile, and a number of betting applications might be in danger.

The backdrop of the announcement

The gaming scene in India has always been dynamic, with its fair share of highs and lows. Titles have been banned and unbanned, reflecting the ongoing negotiation between the need for regulation and the demand for diverse gaming experiences. This new wave of regulations is the latest turn in this ever-evolving landscape.

The road ahead will undoubtedly be challenging for both players and game developers. The next few months will be crucial in determining the future of gaming in India.

As game developers scramble to make necessary changes to fit the new regulations, players wait with bated breath to see how their favorite titles will be affected. Amidst the uncertainty, one thing is clear: the Indian gaming scene is about to experience significant changes.

