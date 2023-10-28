What to expect at Apple's October 30 event: New MacBook and more rumors explored

Apple will host an online-only event on October 30, 2023, and it is expected to reveal new Mac and chip updates. The event is teased to be "scary fast," which could mean that the tech giant plans on announcing never-before-seen M3 processors. Fans have wanted a refreshed iMac desktop for a long time, and this could be the perfect opportunity to unveil it.

This article takes a look at all the rumors and speculations surrounding Apple's upcoming event.

Apple's October 30 event is expected to introduce a new MacBook, an M3 chip, and more

MacBook Pro

Expand Tweet

Following the debut of the M2 Pro and M2 Max, Apple reportedly plans to release its next-generation M3 Pro and M3 Max chips. These offerings will likely be incorporated into the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models as updates.

Here are the rumored details about the new chipsets:

M3 Pro : 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU (upgradable to a 14-core CPU, 20-core GPU)

: 12-core CPU, 18-core GPU (upgradable to a 14-core CPU, 20-core GPU) M3 Max: 16-core CPU, 32-core GPU (upgradable to a 40-core GPU)

Notable performance improvements are expected when one upgrades from M2 Pro and M2 Max to M3 Pro and M3 Max, specifically in terms of GPU and the MacBook Pro's capacity to run high-end games.

Reports from DigiTimes claimed that miniLED displays, which are more level-headed, might be fitted to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. There is also a chance that the MacBook Pro models could receive substantial improvements to their battery endurance.

iMac with an M3 chip

Expand Tweet

Apple has yet to refresh the 24-inch iMac, which uses the M1 chip. However, the model rumored to be revealed at the upcoming event is reportedly slated for an update that includes a switch to the M3 chip.

The GPU performance is expected to get a noticeable boost when you make the leap from ‌M1‌ to M3. Plus, CPU performance should also improve. With M3, you'll have access to more memory, which could lead to bigger SSD capacities later on.

The stand of the ‌iMac‌ will likely receive some tweaks, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, but the display itself is not expected to undergo any significant revisions.

Orange, pink, blue, and silver M3 iMacs are supposedly undergoing testing, and the possibility of Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 upgrades looms.

USB-C keyboard, mouse, and trackpad

Expand Tweet

The Lightning port on the Magic Mouse, Magic Trackpad, and Magic Keyboard are likely to be removed as part of Apple's larger move towards USB-C for all of its products. USB-C ports will take over instead.

When and how to watch Apple's October 30 event

The upcoming event will take place at 5 pm PT on October 30, 2023. Here's the schedule for major regions:

PT (Los Angeles) : 5 pm, October 30

: 5 pm, October 30 EST (New York) : 8 pm, October 30

: 8 pm, October 30 BRT (Brasilia) : 9 pm, October 30

: 9 pm, October 30 BST (London) : 1 am, October 31

: 1 am, October 31 CEST (Paris) : 2 am, October 31

: 2 am, October 31 SAST (Johannesburg) : 2 am, October 31

: 2 am, October 31 GST (Dubai) : 4 am, October 31

: 4 am, October 31 IST (New Delhi) : 5:30 am, October 31

: 5:30 am, October 31 KST (Seoul) : 9 am, October 31

: 9 am, October 31 AEST (Sydney): 10 am, October 31

You can watch the event live on Apple's official website and YouTube channel.