What to expect from Nvidia RTX 5000 series graphics cards? Predicting launch dates, performance, and more

The Nvidia RTX 5000 series GPUs will be the next step in consumer graphics card solutions from Team Green. The Ada Lovelace-based RTX 40 series cards launched back in September 2022. So, the debut of the next-generation versions is not imminent. The PC hardware community is, nevertheless, quite enthusiastic about what Nvidia is preparing. There have been some leaks that give some indication of what the firm plans to do in the years to come.

We will review all the online data in this post and make predictions about what Team Green may have in store for us in the upcoming season.

The RTX 5000 series might face steep competition upon launch

The RTX 50 series video card lineup will be based on the TSMC 3nm process node, according to RedGamingTech, a reputed leaker. The cards could also use a chiplet design like the RDNA 2 and RDNA 3 GPUs. As a result, the cards may operate very differently from the RTX 40 series devices, changing their fundamental nature.

Nvidia is also prepping a new streaming multiprocessor design to further the performance improvements with the upcoming GPUs. The cards will include denoising accelerators, which should improve the speed of ray tracing and path tracing, perhaps making them a less desirable feature.

When will the RTX 5000 series cards launch?

The RTX 40 series lineup packs just three high-end graphics cards as of now. Nvidia is yet to launch the entry-level 50-class GPU, the performance-segment 60-class card, and the RTX 4070.

Nvidia has kept quiet about when to accept the cards, despite widespread online speculations regarding their debut dates. It is fair to predict that the RTX 5000 series lineup of the upcoming generation won't be available any time soon.

As per previous trends, the company has launched a new graphics card generation every two years. It is thus reasonable to expect that the first wave of RTX 50 series GPUs will ship in the fall of 2024 and that the remaining SKUs will follow by the second half of 2025.

Will the RTX 5000 series cards be much faster than RTX 40 series?

According to Nvidia's past trajectory, every GPU generation has brought about 10-15% performance improvements over the last generation. This means that a significant performance boost over current-generation graphics cards won't come as a surprise.

Powered by TSMC's 3N process and, probably, a chiplet and improved streaming multiprocessor-based design, the RTX 5000 series cards will be significantly faster than the Ada Lovelace-based RTX 4090 and 4080 GPUs.

Nvidia has not yet confirmed any of this information. Furthermore, it is too early to begin speculating about the contributions that the next generation will make. Hence, treat this information with caution.

