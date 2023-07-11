What is Microsoft and Activision's stock value now as FTC injunction gets dismissed

Microsoft, a name synonymous with technology, has been a stalwart in the industry for decades. From the humble beginnings of MS-DOS to the ubiquitous Windows operating system, The tech giant has been the figurehead of technological innovation. However, we're not here to delve into their products. Instead, we will discuss a facet that gets Wall Street buzzing - their stock value.

As of the latest trading day, Microsoft's stock value is a robust $331.83. This figure is a testament to the company's resilience and relentless growth in a highly competitive market. But even more interesting is the recent developments that have potentially influenced this stock value.

The impact of FTC injunction dismissal on Microsoft

Microsoft's stock price after the dismissal of FTC's injunction by judge Jaqueline Scott Corley (Image via Google Finance)

Judge Corley has rejected FTC's injunction, a move that has undoubtedly caught the attention of investors and market watchers. The dismissal of the FTC injunction can be seen as a positive sign for the company. It removes a potential legal hurdle, allowing the company to continue its acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

This development could instill confidence in investors, possibly leading to an increase in stock value. However, the stock market is a complex beast, and while it's exciting to follow these trends, it's also essential to understand the multitude of factors that can influence stock values.

Activision's stock value in the spotlight

Benji-Sales @BenjiSales Activision Blizzard stock has now soared to the highest price its been since the announcement of the Microsoft acquisition



Investment community getting very confident this deal closes soon Activision Blizzard stock has now soared to the highest price its been since the announcement of the Microsoft acquisitionInvestment community getting very confident this deal closes soon https://t.co/vKuPe4RLQb

The FTC's dismissal of the injunction against the acquisition of Activision Blizzard has caused Blizzard's stock (NASDAQ:ATVI) value to surge by 11%. This increase reflects investor optimism about the potential growth and innovation Activision could achieve under new management.

However, an ongoing FTC antitrust lawsuit could still impact the deal and Activision's stock value. Despite these challenges, the market's positive response suggests a promising future for Activision's stock value as the acquisition process continues. This development could significantly reshape the gaming industry, making it a key point of interest for investors.

Tom Warren @tomwarren BREAKING: Microsoft has won its FTC fight to buy Activision Blizzard. Judge Corley has denied the FTC’s preliminary injunction request. Details here: theverge.com/2023/7/11/2377… BREAKING: Microsoft has won its FTC fight to buy Activision Blizzard. Judge Corley has denied the FTC’s preliminary injunction request. Details here: theverge.com/2023/7/11/2377…

The recent FTC injunction dismissal has certainly added a new layer of intrigue to the stock values of Microsoft and Activision. As always, it's essential to keep track of these developments to gain valuable insights into the health and direction of these tech behemoths.

Remember, investing in stocks requires careful analysis and consideration. While the dismissal of the FTC injunction is a positive development for Microsoft, it's just one of many factors that can influence its stock value. The same goes for Activision.

