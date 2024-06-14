What is the System Feature Update in PS5?

The PS5, in function, and also in terms of its UI, is quite similar to the PS4, down to the same settings options, as well as dashboard layout. This not only makes the transition from Sony's eighth-generation console hardware to the current one quite seamless but also very intuitive to those who might be new to the whole PlayStation ecosystem.

However, despite the focus on making the "PlayStation experience" accessible to players (newcomers and veterans alike), there are still a few options and features that do not offer any form of insight into their core functionality. One such option is the System Feature Update.

Found under the System settings, the System Feature Update is an entirely new option, found exclusively on the PS5, and is quite a puzzling addition, since there's no clear answer available to its function. That being said, this option exists for a very specific purpose. Here's everything you need to know about PS5's System Feature Update.

Trending

What does the System Feature Update in PS5 do?

Expand Tweet

The System Feature Update is essentially a separate option that's exclusively for refreshing and updating the PlayStation Store. Unlike the PlayStation 4 and even PlayStation 3, the PlayStation Store on the PlayStation 5 is built directly into the dashboard, instead of being a separate app, allowing players to enjoy a seamless process.

As such, it's not updated alongside the system firmware, which is why there's a separate option to update the PlayStation Store's firmware on the PS5. This is also why when you first get your PlayStation 5 and boot it up, you must go through multiple System Feature Update cycles.

While updating the "System Features" isn't mandatory, it does help smooth out any issues that might present themselves while navigating the PlayStation Store on the PlayStation 5. The System Feature Update is found under the System tab in the settings menu.

Although the System Feature Update is not necessary, it does help improve the stability of the PlayStation 5 firmware after each new system update. As such, it's recommended to manually check the System Feature Update option after every update, just to ensure you're on the latest firmware.

Expand Tweet

Do note that System Feature Updates require a PS5 restart. However, since there's no database rebuilding process, the update goes quite fast. The PlayStation 5 also has a separate option to update the controller's firmware, which, we highly recommend running once every four months, to make sure your DualSense controller's firmware is up-to-date.