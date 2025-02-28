WhatsApp down: Current server status and problems

WhatsApp went down at around 3:23 PM GMT/8:53 IST/10:23 EST in all major regions. According to Statista, WhatsApp has over two billion users, and most of them are probably affected as of this writing. A lot of corporates also rely on WhatsApp for all of their workflows, and they are likely affected as well.

Ad

This article sheds more light on the current WhatsApp server issues and analyzes the impact it will have on the user base.

Note: This is an ongoing issue that is subject to change.

Current status of WhatsApp servers

WhatsApp server issues (Image via DownDetector)

WhatsApp faced a major outage on February 28, 2025, in all major regions around the world. Users are unable to send and receive messages; voice and video calls are affected too. According to DownDetector, the reports of WhatsApp downtime started coming in around 3:23 PM GMT/8:53 IST/10:23 EST, and they are still down.

Ad

Trending

Are WhatsApp servers under cyberattack?

As of this writing, there's no official confirmation as to what happened to WhatsApp's servers, and there are no indications of a cyberattack either. Meta has yet to officially report what happened or when we can expect their services to resume working again.

Status of other Meta services

According to DownDetector, other Meta services like Facebook and Instagram are also affected as of this writing. However, the impact isn't as bad as WhatsApp.

Ad

WhatsApp users concerned about server outage

Frustrated users are taking to X to either post their outrage or share memes. X user @Smadzadzahun posted a meme depicting how users are flocking to X to check if WhatsApp is really down.

Expand Tweet

Ad

@gabru_9008 wrote that X is the platform where everyone arrives to check what's happening on social media.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Responses like these are quite hilarious, but users seem to be having some fun even though they are unable to access the messaging service. Another user mentioned that WhatsApp is working fine on one phone but not on another, which is quite bizarre indeed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

We should hear more about this WhatsApp outage in the coming hours.

Also read: MSI 2TB SSD for PS5 drops to its lowest price at Newegg

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback