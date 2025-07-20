When could the RTX 5070 Super 18 GB and RTX 5070 Ti Super 24 GB launch?

The Nvidia RTX 5070 Super and RTX 5070 Ti Super have been in the news lately after some early details were tipped by a reliable industry insider, kopite7kimi. We are still looking at some bare-bones details, with little information on when the cards could hit the market. What has followed is speculation on the GPUs, with enthusiasts positioning the cards as competitors against AMD's rumored RX 9080 series cards.The 50 series cards could be introduced at CES 2026, and may be available in late January or February 2026.Do note that the company's official website, investor relations materials, SEC filings, earnings calls, developer conferences, and social media channels contain no references to the RTX 5070 Super or RTX 5070 Ti Super models. All current information stems from industry leaks and speculation.The Nvidia RTX 5070 Super and RTX 5070 Ti Super aren't launching anytime soonThe RTX 5070 Ti Super will likely target premium 1440p and 4K gaming (Image via Nvidia)The RTX 5070 and 5070 Ti didn't get any VRAM capacity upgrades over the last gen: they pack 12 and 16 GB of memory, respectively. Given how demanding recent titles have gotten and AMD's generosity in bundling video RAM with their cards, Nvidia might be introducing refreshed cards that extract the most from Blackwell.For now, the leaked details hint at a 24 GB RTX 5070 Ti Super. Kopite7kimi took to X to announce these leaks, and they expect a 256-bit GPU with 28 Gbps effective memory speed. These specs are the same as the 5070 Ti, with the only exception of the capacity.The leaked part number for the card is GB203-350-A1, suggesting hardware changes over the GB203-300-A1 that powers the RTX 5070 Ti. We are probably looking at slightly higher core counts and operating clocks. However, the extra hardware is expected to make for a 350W card, significantly higher than the current 300W design.Similar changes are expected with the RTX 5070 Super, with the new card bundling 18 GB of 28 Gbps 192-bit GDDR7 memory alongisde a new graphics chip: the GB205-400-A1. This card could also get more power hungry, drawing 275W against the 5070's 250W budget.These configurations become possible through 3 GB GDDR7 modules from Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron. Multiple memory vendors are now mass-producing 24 GB capacity modules, resolving the supply constraints that initially delayed these variants and potentially solving previous delays in Nvidia's Super refresh plans.However, none of the leaks suggest a probable launch date for the RTX 5070 Super and the RTX 5070 Ti Super yet. While the details will get clearer with time, we can predict a launch window based on Nvidia's previous launch patterns.The Super variants are generally introduced 8-14 months after regular models. The 40 series received the mid-cycle upgrades between 9-14 months after the 2022 introduction. The 20 series was refreshed in 10 months.The RTX 30 series never received Super variants despite extensive rumors, indicating NVIDIA isn't automatically committed to Super refreshes. However, competitive pressure appears stronger this generation due to AMD's RDNA 4 performance, which sources describe as having NVIDIA &quot;spooked.&quot;The 50 series cards, therefore, are expected to be introduced at CES 2026, with availability beginning in late January to February 2026. Many insiders and analysts agree on the timeline, given previous launch patterns and Nvidia's track record of launching new GPUs consistently at CES. This might give the company enough spacing between the legacy models and mid-cycle refreshes while also ensuring enough supply for 3 GB VRAM chips.