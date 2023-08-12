When will PS5 Slim release? Possible dates explored

The PS5 Slim is launching soon. The slimline revision will bring slightly more powerful and efficient hardware. The upcoming PlayStation will deliver all this while being cheaper than the original $500 PS5 disc edition that debuted in 2020. This makes it a solid option for anyone who wants to buy a Sony console today.

In the Microsoft vs. FTC court trials earlier this year, Sony claimed a PS5 Slim is in the works and will be launched later this year. Thus, players can expect a new PlayStation sometime soon. However, it still isn't known when the console will hit shelves. Sony has been tight-lipped about information on the next PS5 outside of the court hearings earlier this year.

In this article, we will go over the leaks and speculations about the launch window of the upcoming PS5 Slim console. Do note that none of this is official info, and they might change with time depending on what the Japanese tech juggernaut decides. Therefore, take the information with a grain of salt.

When will the PS5 Slim launch?

There have been a lot of predictions and speculations surrounding the possible launch window of the slimline revision of the PlayStation 5. However, we don't believe the console will launch anytime before the Holidays. Sony usually sticks to a November launch for their consoles to sell the maximum units during the spending season.

We don't expect the upcoming mid-cycle refresh to the ninth-generation console to hit shelves anytime before November 2020. While many reports have claimed a September or an October launch window, we don't expect Sony to launch the console in the next few months. However, the console might be announced sometime soon. That won't surprise us.

Sony also announced its Project Q earlier this year. The unique handheld accessory to the PlayStation 5 allows gamers to stream their favorite games from the console to a more portable and convenient handheld device. Whether Project Q will launch alongside the PS5 Slim (and possibly be sold as a bundle to attract initial sales).

Recently, the PS5 Slim was pictured online. This only means we are very close to the announcement date. The anticipation for this upcoming console is intense as everyone is excited to check out the upgrades and improvements the new Sony gaming machine brings.