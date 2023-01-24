Which Steam Deck version should you get? Specs, features, prices, and more compared

Pocketing your PC games has never been easier than with the Steam Deck. Coming straight from Valve, the Steam Deck has essentially compressed the vast Steam Library into a handheld PC that doubles as a console with all of its action keys, D-pads, track-pads, and shoulder triggers. Since its release in February last year, the portable gaming station has become a powerful device for gaming on the go.

With its successor already on the way, it is high time to consider buying the Steam Deck. There are primarily three variants of the handheld console available for now. They are quite similar in specs and build but with minor alterations. Though the differences are slight, the effects can become an important deciding factor for you when buying one.

Steam Deck @OnDeck Steam Deck is now available with no reservation required! Order one, we'll ship it right to you:



The Steam Deck Docking Station is here, too! Connect your Deck to displays and devices in style: Steam Deck is now available with no reservation required! Order one, we'll ship it right to you: steamdeck.com The Steam Deck Docking Station is here, too! Connect your Deck to displays and devices in style: steamdeck.com/dock ✨ Steam Deck is now available with no reservation required! Order one, we'll ship it right to you: steamdeck.com📺 The Steam Deck Docking Station is here, too! Connect your Deck to displays and devices in style: steamdeck.com/dock https://t.co/cOS2KrMdiE

This article discusses the three versions of the existing Steam Deck and which would be a suitable option for you and your gaming needs.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Steam Deck specs, comparisons, and more

All three storage variants have more or less similar technical specs and build. Here are the specifications for the 64 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB models.

Version 64GB 256GB 512GB CPU Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz Zen 2 4c/8t, 2.4-3.5GHz GPU 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz 8 RDNA 2 CUs, 1.0-1.6GHz APU power 4-15W 4-15W 4-15W RAM 16 GB LPDDR5 16 GB LPDDR5 16 GB LPDDR5 Storage Type 64 GB eMMC 256 GB NVMe SSD 512 GB High Speed NVMe SSD Input Power 45W USB Type-C PD3.0 power supply 45W USB Type-C PD3.0 power supply 45W USB Type-C PD3.0 power supply Battery 40Whr battery 40Whr battery 40Whr battery MicroSD support Yes Yes Yes External connectivity for controllers & displays USB-C with DisplayPort 1.4 Alt-mode support; up to 8K @60Hz or 4K @120Hz, USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB-C with DisplayPort 1.4 Alt-mode support; up to 8K @60Hz or 4K @120Hz, USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB-C with DisplayPort 1.4 Alt-mode support; up to 8K @60Hz or 4K @120Hz, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Resolution 1280 x 800px (16:10 aspect ratio) 1280 x 800px (16:10 aspect ratio) 1280 x 800px (16:10 aspect ratio) Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD (Anti-glare etched glass screen) Display size 7-inches diagonal 7-inches diagonal 7-inches diagonal Refresh rate 60Hz 60Hz 60Hz Brightness 400 nits 400 nits 400 nits OS SteamOS 3.0 SteamOS 3.0 SteamOS 3.0

Performance

The Steam Deck features an AMD APU with a Zen 2 central processor, which imparts enough processing power to run games under intermediate settings. The RDNA 2 GPU architecture runs out the clock at somewhere around 1.0 to 1.6 GHz in gaming tests.

All three variants possess the same hardware components in this regard and can run most AAA titles like God of War and Red Dead Redemption 2. Thus, any of them could be a viable handheld PC option, but the differences then come down to the storage type and capacity of the variants.

Storage

One major difference between the three versions of the Steam Deck is the storage type and capacity. The base version features 64 GB eMMC storage, whereas the other two models sport 256 GB and 512 GB NVMe SSDs under the hood.

When it comes to gaming, storage is increasingly important with each new release. Some of the modern PC games on Steam have already crossed over a hundred GBs in size. Thus, if you are into light recreational games that take up minimal space, the 64 GB base variant is right for you.

For hardcore gamers, the recommended version would be the 256 GB or the 512 GB variant. The NVMe SSDs are capable of more than twice the transfer speed of eMMC. This reduces the booting and loading time of games and the overall OS.

MicroSD expansion

All three models support MicroSD expansion. If you were wondering if you could get the base model and up your storage game with a microSD expansion, you are right. It is possible to do so. However, it is a known fact that internal storage will always provide faster data transfers than external add-ons.

Thus, the high-speed data transfers of the 512 GB NVMe SSD model become highly attractive, though it comes at a heavier price range. You can also go for the 256 GB version and then upgrade the storage. This way, you can enjoy both the transfer speed and the storage size of the Steam Deck.

Display

The Steam Deck features an optically bonded IPS LCD screen that has been claimed to provide enhanced readability. The resolution is a 1280 x 800px, something gamers have traditionally turned to when their systems would beg for mercy while running graphics-heavy games. However, for a small screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 400 nits of brightness, the resolution is good enough.

Steam Deck @OnDeck



More info here: Hello! With today’s Steam Deck Client Beta update, we’ve introduced a new component lookup view, providing clarity and transparency about the components and their sources for your specific Steam Deck.More info here: steamcommunity.com/games/1675200/… Hello! With today’s Steam Deck Client Beta update, we’ve introduced a new component lookup view, providing clarity and transparency about the components and their sources for your specific Steam Deck.More info here: steamcommunity.com/games/1675200/… https://t.co/Wo4znzWUUB

The issue with IPS LCDs is the screen glare while out in the sun. The base and intermediate variants don't do well in sunlight. The 512 GB version, however, has something called an anti-glare etched glass screen. So, if you are going to play games in the sunny outdoors, the anti-glare might come in handy. Otherwise, it is not worth the extra money.

Prices

The base model is currently priced at $589.97. The 256 GB version goes for $649.98, with the highest version priced at $1098.69.

The notable price difference primarily arises from the higher version's storage type and anti-glare display screen. The pricier version also comes with a few Steam Library features and a premium carrying case.

Extras

As always, there are added bundles and extras that come with purchases of this sort. The Steam Deck gives out an exclusive Steam Community profile bundle with the 256 GB and 512 GB models. This will be accessible via your Steam account and will provide personal customization options for your Steam OS and game library.

Steam Deck @OnDeck



Learn more and register for the giveaway here:



(everyone gets a Steam Pal sticker) In celebration of @thegameawards and Steam Deck being in stock, we're giving away one 512GB Steam Deck per minute of the broadcast on Dec 8th!Learn more and register for the giveaway here: store.steampowered.com/sale/thegameaw… (everyone gets a Steam Pal sticker) In celebration of @thegameawards and Steam Deck being in stock, we're giving away one 512GB Steam Deck per minute of the broadcast on Dec 8th!Learn more and register for the giveaway here: store.steampowered.com/sale/thegameaw…(everyone gets a Steam Pal sticker) https://t.co/sszM49VHQw

Even though there is a reserve of customizations already available for Steam accounts, these bundles are exclusive to Steam Deck purchases and might be fun to have.

A carrying case will be provided with all versions. However, the pricier 512 GB model will have a fancier premium case. Apart from the micro-fiber cloth and a few design aesthetics, there isn't much difference here either.

Conclusion

The Steam Deck has been challenging major brands like AYANEO and Nintendo. With the release of its successor being quite a while away, it is high time to consider getting one for yourself.

If you aren't on a tight budget, 512 GB is undoubtedly the best option. In economical terms, the 256 GB provides a smooth balance between pricing and features. However, if you are mostly into light recreational games on the go, you can consider going for the 64 GB version and a memory expansion.

