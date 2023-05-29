Why everyone is buying AMD Radeon RX 7600 over Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti? Reasons and value explored

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 is the latest graphics card to hit the market. It brings the improved architecture and performance of the RDNA 3 GPUs to a budget audience. Priced at $269, it takes on the upcoming RTX 4060 from Team Green, a GPU that won't launch until July.

On the other hand, Nvidia has launched the RTX 4060 Ti to compete against AMD's $269 offering. The GPU is about 35% faster than the last-gen RTX 3060 Ti, which is expected to be faster than AMD's latest card. However, Nvidia seems to be losing grip in the budget and mid-range market.

The RX 7600 is much cheaper than the $399 4060 Ti. However, is that solely why the card sells way more units than the Team Green counterpart? Let's try to answer that question in this article.

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 is timed well

PC hardware sales have tanked thanks to the recession and an underwhelming lineup that doesn't prompt gamers to jump ship to the latest graphics cards. However, the reception of the latest RTX 4060 Ti from Nvidia has been relatively poor, with almost zero sales even after multiple price reductions and discounts from some add-in card partners and retailers.

On the other hand, AMD's RX 7600 has become the new favorite of budget gamers, which marks a paradigm shift in market trends. The card is cheap: AMD's last-minute price reduction has slashed the GPU to just $269. In addition, the card packs improved ray tracing and rasterization performance. The card is expected to beat the RTX 2080 Super and get very close to the RTX 3060 Ti in terms of overall performance.

AMD Radeon RX 7600 Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 Ti Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Nvidia Geforce RTX 4060 Ti Architecture RDNA 3 Ampere Ampere RDNA 2 Ada Lovelace GPU name Navi 33 XL GA104 GA106 Navi 23 KXT AD106 Shading units 2,048 4,864 3,584 2,048 4,352 TMUs 128 152 112 128 136 ROPs 64 80 48 64 48 RT cores 32 38 28 32 34 Compute Units 32 N/A N/A 32 N/A Tensor cores N/A 152 112 N/A 136 Memory 8GB GDDR6 128-bit 8GB GDDR6 256-bit 12GB GDDR6 192-bit 8GB GDDR6 128-bit 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit TDP 165W 200W 170W 176W 160W MSRP $269 $399 $329 $399 $399

A glance at the specs reveals that the RX 7600 is ambitious. AMD has packed their new budget GPU with a similar spec sheet as the slightly higher-end last-gen counterpart, the RX 6600 XT.

In benchmarks, the RX 7600 leaves the RTX 3060 and the 3060 Ti behind. The GPU is a bit slower than the RTX 4060 Ti and the 3070, but this seems reasonable performance for a bargain of $269.

However, the story completely flips in ray tracing performance, where every last-gen card beats the RX 7600 considerably. The RTX 4060 Ti takes a massive 47% lead over the Team Red offering. With ray tracing being implemented in more and more games by the day, this makes the Nvidia GPUs a solid option to consider.

However, the budget audience doesn't always prefer more performance. It is more about price than performance. The AMD Radeon RX 7600 is readily available at its launch MSRP of $269. It has its share of problems like poor ray tracing performance, no frame generation, and a limited 8 GB memory buffer, but it isn't as ambitious as the 4060 Ti 8 GB.

More gamers are likely to dump money on a cheaper card with a few flaws than spend hundreds on a GPU that won't last a year. The recession and decreasing demand for PC hardware also favor the budget-friendly AMD card.

In addition, multiple costly entries in the RTX 40 series lineup have already established Nvidia as a more premium brand that delivers top-notch performance. On the other hand, AMD has taken the stance of an underdog that values price-to-performance over trying to win the performance crown.

These factors have contributed to the current scenario where nobody wants the RTX 4060 Ti. Nvidia won't launch its $300 competitor until July. Thus, the market will stay like this for the upcoming few weeks.

