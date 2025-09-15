Why is the new iOS called iOS 26?

By Subhadip Dey
Published Sep 15, 2025 18:11 GMT
iOS 26
We explain why the new OS is called iOS 26 (Image via Apple)

Apple launched iOS 26 on September 15, 2025, and within a week of the latest iPhone's release, the community's focus shifted towards what happened to iOS 19. The last version of iOS was called iOS 18, which meant the next version should have been 19. However, Apple has launched a new version number: from now on, it will reflect the upcoming year, making iOS 26 the main release for the 2025-26 cycle.

This article discusses what happened to the old numbering system and some other details about Apple's latest operating system.

iOS 26: Updates on the new name and its release

iOS 26 was officially launched on September 15, 2025, with its global rollout arriving at 10 am PT. According to an article by The Guardian, Apple has now shifted to a year-based system for naming its software on all devices. Hence, iOS 18 and others that arrived between the 2024-25 cycle will be replaced with a new numbering system.

This shift brings all Apple devices' operating systems under one numbering scheme.

Which are the eligible devices for iOS 26?

All Apple smartphones from 2019 and beyond will be able to install the update. Tablets from the 2018 iPad Pro or 2019 iPad Air (3rd gen), iPad Mini (5th gen), or iPad (8th gen), and anything newer are on the brand's list of eligible devices.

All watches from 2020's Series 6 and MacBook Airs from 2020, along with 16-inch MacBook Pros from 2019, 13-inch MacBook Pros from 2020, Mac Minis from 2020, iMacs from 2020, Mac Studios from 2022, and 2019 MacBook Pro or later can also install the new operating system.

Certain features of the new operating systems

iOS 26 brings a new liquid glass design that changes the appearance of the icons and widgets on the homescreen - app icons, notification banners, and buttons are more rounded.

The phone app now screens calls from unknown numbers. The device will answer those calls automatically, asking the callers for their names and the reason for calling before alerting you. Messages from unknown numbers can also screen texts and filter out spam.

The iPad OS 26 gets the same visual design, a Mac-like menu bar, and full windowing. macOS 26 Tahoe also gets updates similar to iPhones and iPads. You can update to the latest version from the software updates in the settings app of your device.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
