How do you get iOS 26 Beta on your iPhone?

Apple’s iOS 26 is one of the most anticipated software updates, packed with exciting new features, design changes, and performance improvements. Like every year, Apple allows users to try out the upcoming iOS version before its official release through the iOS Beta Program. If you’re eager to explore iOS 26 before everyone else, you can install the beta on your iPhone with just a few simple steps.
In this guide, I’ll walk you through how to get iOS 26 Beta on your iPhone safely.
Getting iOS 26 Beta on your iOS devices
Apple provides two main ways to access iOS betas: the Developer Beta and the Public Beta. Here’s how you can install either one:
1) Enroll in Apple’s Beta Program:
- Go to the Apple Beta Software Program website on your iPhone’s Safari browser.
- Sign in with your Apple ID.
- Tap on Enroll Your Devices and select iOS.
- Follow the instructions to download the iOS 26 Beta profile.
2) Install the iOS 26 Beta profile:
- After downloading, go to Settings > General > Software Update.
- Head over to Beta Updates and select the iOS 26 Beta profile and install it.
- Restart your iPhone to apply the profile.
3) Download and install iOS 26 Beta:
- Once your iPhone restarts, head to Settings > General > Software Update.
- You should now see the iOS 26 Beta update available.
- Tap Download and Install.
Before installing the iOS 26 Beta on your iPhone, there are some things you should keep in mind like backing up your device, checking its compatibility, keeping it charged, and connected to active internet connection.
Which iPhones are compatible with iOS 26?
You must be eager to install the new iOS 26 Beta and try the new features like liquid glass, new Messages features, and other UI redesigns. But before trying this new iOS, you must know whether your device is compatible.
Check the list below to see whether your iPhone is eligible for the new iOS 26:
- iPhone 11
- iPhone 11 Pro
- iPhone 11 Pro Max
- iPhone 12
- iPhone 12 Mini
- iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 12 Pro Max
- iPhone 13
- iPhone 13 Mini
- iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max
- iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 Plus
- iPhone 14 Pro
- iPhone 14 Pro Max
- iPhone 15
- iPhone 15 Plus
- iPhone 15 Pro
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
- iPhone SE 2nd gen
- iPhone SE 3rd gen
- iPhone 16e
- iPhone 16
- iPhone 16 Plus
- iPhone 16 Pro
- iPhone 16 Pro Max
Trying out iOS 26 Beta early gives you a first-hand experience of Apple’s upcoming features before the official release, which is expected to be after iPhone 17 reveal in September 2025. Just remember that since it’s a beta, you might face occasional glitches. However, Apple will release various Beta updates to resolve those issues.
