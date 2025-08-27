How do you get iOS 26 Beta on your iPhone?

Apple’s iOS 26 is one of the most anticipated software updates, packed with exciting new features, design changes, and performance improvements. Like every year, Apple allows users to try out the upcoming iOS version before its official release through the iOS Beta Program. If you’re eager to explore iOS 26 before everyone else, you can install the beta on your iPhone with just a few simple steps.

Ad

In this guide, I’ll walk you through how to get iOS 26 Beta on your iPhone safely.

Getting iOS 26 Beta on your iOS devices

Getting iOS 26 Beta on your iPhone (Image via Apple)

Apple provides two main ways to access iOS betas: the Developer Beta and the Public Beta. Here’s how you can install either one:

Ad

Trending

1) Enroll in Apple’s Beta Program:

Go to the Apple Beta Software Program website on your iPhone’s Safari browser.

Sign in with your Apple ID .

. Tap on Enroll Your Devices and select iOS.

and select iOS. Follow the instructions to download the iOS 26 Beta profile.

2) Install the iOS 26 Beta profile:

After downloading, go to Settings > General > Software Update .

. Head over to Beta Updates and select the iOS 26 Beta profile and install it.

and select the iOS 26 Beta profile and install it. Restart your iPhone to apply the profile.

Ad

3) Download and install iOS 26 Beta:

Once your iPhone restarts, head to Settings > General > Software Update .

. You should now see the iOS 26 Beta update available.

available. Tap Download and Install.

Before installing the iOS 26 Beta on your iPhone, there are some things you should keep in mind like backing up your device, checking its compatibility, keeping it charged, and connected to active internet connection.

Also Read: 5 Things to look forward to in the Apple iPhone 17 series

Ad

Which iPhones are compatible with iOS 26?

You must be eager to install the new iOS 26 Beta and try the new features like liquid glass, new Messages features, and other UI redesigns. But before trying this new iOS, you must know whether your device is compatible.

Check the list below to see whether your iPhone is eligible for the new iOS 26:

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15

iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone SE 2nd gen

iPhone SE 3rd gen

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro Max

Ad

Trying out iOS 26 Beta early gives you a first-hand experience of Apple’s upcoming features before the official release, which is expected to be after iPhone 17 reveal in September 2025. Just remember that since it’s a beta, you might face occasional glitches. However, Apple will release various Beta updates to resolve those issues.

Read more Apple-related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ripan Majumdar Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.



Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.



Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.



Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing. Know More