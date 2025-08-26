Apple iPhone 17 launch event announced, date, time, expected announcements, and more 

After weeks of speculation, Apple has officially sent out invites for its iPhone 17 launch event this Tuesday, August 26. Multiple reliable sources, including MKBHD, iJustine, and 9to5Mac, confirmed the details as the company outlined the date and time for the in-person event, to be held in the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. Nodding to previous hints from industry insider Mark Gurman, the event will be held on September 9.
Let's review everything we know and expect from the upcoming launch event.
Apple iPhone 17 launch event date and time detailed
Apple is expected to follow its traditional pattern of announcing iPhone events two weeks before they hit shelves. Given the invites went out on August 26 with the event scheduled for September 9 at 10 AM PT, here's our expected timeline:
- Event announcement: August 26, 2025
- Event date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 10 AM PT
- Pre-orders: Friday, September 12, 2025
- General availability: Friday, September 19, 2025
Apple iPhone 17 event time by region
Here are the event times for some of the major regions around the world:
North America
- Pacific Time (PT): 10:00 AM
- Mountain Time (MT): 11:00 AM
- Central Time (CT): 12:00 PM (Noon)
- Eastern Time (ET): 1:00 PM
Europe
- GMT/UTC (London): 6:00 PM
- Central European Time (Berlin, Paris, Rome): 7:00 PM
Asia-Pacific
- India Standard Time (IST): 11:30 PM
- Japan Standard Time (Tokyo): 3:00 AM (next day)
- Australian Eastern Time (Sydney, Melbourne): 4:00 AM (next day)
Middle East & Africa
- Israel Standard Time: 8:00 PM
- West Africa Time (Lagos): 7:00 PM
South America
- Brazil Standard Time (São Paulo): 3:00 PM
Expected announcements in the Apple iPhone 17 launch event
Per industry insiders and leaks, Apple appears to be readying its most significant iPhone redesign in years. While the lineup may still contain four distinct models, the Plus is being repurposed for the Air. This slimline phone, measuring just 5.5-6.25mm thick, as per rumors, might be the thinnest iPhone in history. It could directly compete against the Samsung S25 Edge.
Besides, the iPhone 17 base model is expected to receive a 6.3-inch display (up from 6.1-inch on older phones), 120 Hz ProMotion support, a 24 MP front camera, and an A19 chip. The Pro and Pro Max are rumored to get a horizontal camera bar spanning the whole width of the device, which might make them quite similar to Google Pixel phones in terms of design. Rumored color options also include orange/copper alongside a massive 5,000 mAh battery.
None of these details is confirmed yet, so we recommend taking them with a grain of salt. We'll have to wait for September 9 to get the full suite of specs and hardware.