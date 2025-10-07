Why is Steam and Counter-Strike 2 down today (October 7, 2025)?

Steam is down today, on October 7, 2025, and the issue has been plaguing users throughout the day in bursts. Till now, over 34,000 users have reported issues globally across North America, Europe, and Asia. Login, store, and more services seem to be affected. This is a widespread global issue, and multiple bad actors seem to be responsible. Expert reports hint at back-to-back DDoS attacks on the service.

Valve is completely silent: its socials are empty, and no maintenance patches have dropped for its games or the platform. Some reports suggest that botnet attacks have plagued the platform for the past couple of days, with the total amount of data fed into the platform's servers being close to 30 terabits per second. Concurrently, Amazon Web Services (AWS) seems to be going through a tough patch as well, with servers showing "Full Load" status, which could be proof that Valve relies on the Seattle-based giant for its infrastructure.

Multiple critical services are offline or degraded

As of writing, the Store is completely down. The error message we got isn't quite helpful: "An error occurred while processing your request." We also observed plain infinite buffering or simply a blank screen. While firing up some Star Wars, the community hub (steamcommunity.com) refused to connect; however, I was lucky to boot the game as it directly launches the EA App, which is working.

Disruptions started early morning and continued in waves

SteamStat is logging issues with the service and games in real-time (Image via SteamStat)

The first wave of disruptions seemingly arrived at 1:38 AM Eastern Time (5:38 AM UTC), at least per the DownDetector reports. Moreover, Counter-Strike 2 seems completely unreachable, hinting at a problem with Valve's entire stack.

The following reports can be noticed at 8:00 AM UTC and then again at 12:28 PM Eastern Time (4:28 PM UTC). Another wave hit Indian users just recently: at 10:05 PM Indian Standard Time, the store went down and has recovered only partially since.

Currently, it's 6:45 PM UTC, and the disruptions are continuing in some form or other. In North America, both the United States and Canada are affected. Asian regions, including India and China, with Indian users also having reported an 11 AM IST outage. In Europe, most major markets, including the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, and Sweden, also have their fair share of complaints.

Apparently, Valve's services monitoring page, steamstat.us, has recorded 1,671,000 concurrent users in a single hour, hinting at the widespread nature of today's attacks. Currently, it's showing "Webstock error" for in-game sessions; the Community seems to be completely unavailable, alongside CS2.

Gamers have reported the service to be down since early morning. Some have been denied logging in, with more being kicked out of games mid-session. In recent memory, this seems to be one of the largest disruptions on Steam. Unfortunately, Valve hasn't acknowledged the issue yet, so we'll have to wait it out before engineers fix the problems.

