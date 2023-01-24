Will ChatGPT become paid? Future of AI-writing tools explained

As per reports, OpenAI will launch a paid version of ChatGPT soon. Although there is no official post declaring the same, the newer variant of the language model is expected to deliver a better and more accurate response for users. The monetized version of the AI writing tool could be available for $42 per month.

Greg Brockman, president and co-founder of OpenAI, recently declared that they are working on a professional version of the language model that will offer higher limits and faster performance. While there is no official news regarding the price of the latest variant, rumors hint that it will be around $40.

Future of ChatGPT and AI-writing tools

With the explosive growth of AI technology in the market, it is widely speculated that AI-writing tools may handle some of the major aspects of generating written content across online platforms. ChatGPT will be capable of handling grammar checks, spell checks, and resume optimizations from the user's text prompts with upcoming updates.

Greg Brockman @gdb Working on a professional version of ChatGPT; will offer higher limits & faster performance. If interested, please join our waitlist here: forms.gle/LMmj7wpExKv7Yc… Working on a professional version of ChatGPT; will offer higher limits & faster performance. If interested, please join our waitlist here: forms.gle/LMmj7wpExKv7Yc…

This AI-writing tool is based on a Generative Pre-trained Transformer architecture that uses deep machine learning algorithms for words and sentences to form meaningful and acceptable write-ups. Their humongous database of language models allows the AI-writing tool in-depth training.

The tool also uses user feedback to interact with and develop it, generating patterns that allow the AI-writing tool to produce personalized results.

Drawbacks of ChatGPT

Although ChatGPT has advanced by leaps and bounds in a short span of time, it is not without its fair share of drawbacks. Users have reported results where the output has turned out to be nonsensical or changed the user's tone and intentions.

The gap between human intuition and artificial intelligence has some ground to cover, and ChatGPT periodically suffers from the same. But it is expected to improve its present algorithms to bring out the true potential of AI-writing tools.

Concerns regarding AI-writing tools

An important concern of this AI platform and other AI-writing tools is the ethical aspects and their misuse. The originality of the generated results has been in a gray area since its inception. Since the training procedure includes taking in huge databases of pre-existing work, the company is yet to clarify the working procedure in detail publicly.

AI-writing tools will be subjected to misuse for purposes like cutting corners while writing essays and assignments. Outsourcing the creative procedure of content creation for swift and easy results is a moral issue for many, especially in academic writing.

How the company is looking to tackle such issues and their features is also something that remains to be seen.

Monetizations of ChatGPT

ChatGPT is accessible through a discord link, while the free version has all the basic features. A paid subscription or "pro" version is also available to some users for extended facilities at $42 per month.

It would not be surprising if this AI is fully monetized in the near future. The sheer ease and efficiency this AI-writing tool can bring will be a game-changer for many on an industrial scale.

ChatGPT has stormed the AI-writing tool market and is making good headway towards becoming one of the most popular AI platforms from OpenAI. With increased user feedback and beta testers, the app is bound to grow.

The intention of making this AI a paid service has been expressed and experienced by users who can access the services via its Discord waitlist. The optimization and bug fixes are in the works, and we may see a full-fledged version by the end of this year.

