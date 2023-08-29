Will the PS5 Slim be as powerful as the Nvidia RTX 4070? Leaked specs and more explored

The upcoming PS5 Slim will be launched later in 2023, as per leaks and rumors. The console will be an improvement over the original PlayStation 5 launched in 2020. With a slimmer footprint and more capable hardware, the device will bring better performance to gamers on PlayStation consoles.

When the PlayStation 5 launched, it amazed the gaming audience with its superior rendering prowess. The console featured top-tier hardware with the latest technologies that allowed for flawless gaming performance. In 2020, the AMD APU powering the PS5 ranked among the best rendering hardware in the market.

Multiple reports suggested that the desktop equivalent to the graphics card in the console is the AMD RX 6700 10 GB or the RTX 2070 Super. Both of these are superb options for 1440p and 4K gaming. Paired with an eight-core Zen 3 CPU, the system is a strong performer in the latest titles. Moreover, games are manually optimized to run the best on the platform.

With the PS5 Slim now gearing up for a launch, gamers are asking how big of a performance jump the upcoming mid-cycle refresh will bring to the table. Although nothing is set in stone just yet, we can make some educated guesses based on the leaked specs and performance metrics of the slimline revision.

Do note that none of this info has been confirmed by Sony, so take our conclusions with a grain of salt.

The PS5 Slim won't likely be a massive performance leap

Previously, it was leaked that the upcoming slimline revision to the PS5 will feature a new Zen 4-based AMD CPU and an RDNA 3-based GPU. The upgraded hardware will be based on the latest from Team Red, as it's set to debut later this year in the holidays.

The new hardware will make the AMD-powered console much more powerful as compared to the PlayStation 5, which is powered by a Zen 3 CPU and an RDNA 2 GPU. Both of these architectures power the Ryzen 5000 series and the Radeon RX 6000 series products, respectively.

Although Zen 4 and RDNA 3 are significant step-ups from the last gen, we don't believe the upcoming PS5 Slim will feature a massively beefed-up chip capable of delivering much higher performance. For the most part, the focus will be on efficiency to make the console low-profile.

Thus, we don't believe the new PS5 will be as powerful as the RTX 4070. Instead, it can be around the likes of the RX 7700 XT and the RTX 4060 Ti or the 3070 on Nvidia's part at best. Both of these GPUs are massive step-ups over the RTX 2070 Super or the RX 6700-equivalent powering the PS5.

If speculations come true, the upcoming console will be a way better gaming machine than the PS5 from 2020. Only time will tell how the PS5 Slim model lines up.