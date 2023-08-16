PS5 Slim and PS5 Pro prices: How much should Sony price the upcoming consoles?

The PS5 Slim and the PS5 Pro are upcoming hardware revisions to the popular ninth-generation home video gaming console from Sony. Both of these machines will be more powerful than the PS5 in its current state and will help keep the console competitive against relevant innovations in other platforms like gaming PCs.

A lot of information about these upcoming devices has been leaked online. Some directly hint at the specs and design language of the Slim and Pro revisions of the console. Although none of this has been confirmed yet, we know enough about the upcoming gaming machines from the Japanese tech juggernaut to make an educated guess about their prices.

Do note that none of the pricing information is official, and what we'll share in this article is merely based on our speculation and expectations from the upcoming PlayStation consoles.

The PS5 Slim will be the cheaper of the two

With a more compact design language and major improvements to the efficiency of the consoles, the rumored and even pictured slimline revision will likely be the cheaper option among the two hardware revisions headed to the market.

We already know a lot about the PS5 Slim, including its pricing details. Back in the Microsoft vs. FTC court trials, Sony almost revealed the price tag of the console.

The exact words shared by the company were:

"PlayStation likewise sells a less expensive Digital Edition for $399.99, and is expected to release a PlayStation 5 Slim later this year at the same reduced price point."

Since this information comes directly from Sony, we can expect it to be the final word on the prices of the upcoming PS5 Slim. At $400, it is going to be as expensive as the PS5 digital edition.

The PS5 Pro will bring better performance at a higher price tag

The PlayStation 5 Pro will be more powerful than the PS5 Slim and the original variants. Based on previous leaks, this console will be even more powerful at 4K, pushing high refresh rate UHD gaming to the masses.

However, the improved gaming machine will cost more than the original PS5. This is in sharp contrast to the PS5 Slim, which is expected to be cheaper. Having said that, if past trends are anything to go by, the upcoming PS5 Pro might cost as much as the PS5 back when it debuted.

We expect the PS5 Pro to cost more than $500. Part of the reason why we think so is inflation and the higher cost of raw materials like semiconductors. The PS5 is already more expensive than its launch price in multiple markets. Thus, a $550 price tag, at the minimum, for the PS5 Pro would be a better guess.

Sony has been tight-lipped about the Pro revision. Thus, we'll have to wait at least another year before getting any solid information on the prices of the console.