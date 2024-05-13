It is rumored that Samsung will be hosting another Unpacked event on July 10, 2024, where the Samsung Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 are anticipated to make their debut. The new foldable smartphone should bring new features and improvements. But when it comes to the chipset, fans have one burning question: will the new Samsung Z Flip 6 have a Snapdragon or Exynos chip?

According to the latest leak, the Samsung Z Flip 6 is expected to have a Snapdragon chipset only. In this article, we will explore all the leaks and rumors of the Samsung Z Flip 6 to provide a detailed answer.

NOTE: Many aspects of this article are based on leaks and rumors, and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Will the Samsung Z Flip 6 pair a Snapdragon or Exynos chip?

Samsung Z Flip 5 (Image via Samsung)

What does the latest leak suggest?

Expand Tweet

As per a new leak from tech leaker @kro_roe on X, all variants of the Samsung Z Flip 6 will have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Samsung wants to avoid any critical issues of the Exynos 2400, including bad thermal performance, lower clocks, and poor battery performance. Thus, the Samsung Z Flip 6 is expected to have only a Snapdragon chipset.

Older leaks and rumors

Expand Tweet

Previously, @kro_roe on X reported that the Samsung Z Flip 6 would come with both Exynos and Samsung chipsets. Depending on the region, some users will receive the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, while users from other regions will receive the Exynos 2400 chipset.

Samsung did the same with their Galaxy S series smartphones, giving more validity to this leak. Its lower-tier Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus had the Exynos 2400, while the more powerful Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra had the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. However, Samsung has yet to use the Exynos chips for its foldable smartphones.

It was further claimed that the cover screen would gain a 120Hz refresh rate and a larger battery capacity, which is exciting news, but people are now obsessing over this chipset leak. They felt like it was a letdown. Another data-miner on X, @negativeonehero, backed this leak and mentioned they also believe some variants of the new foldable smartphone will have the Exynos 2400 chipset.

Why did Samsung have a change of heart?

Expand Tweet

The leaker, @kro_roe on X/Twitter, has explained Samsung's sudden decision change. According to them, the higher-ups in the company wanted a higher profit margin from the new foldable smartphone sales. The leak also stated that the younger engineers at Samsung had expressed their desire to keep the Snapdragon chipset in the Samsung Flip 6 for all regions.

This leak indicates that there was a conflict of interest and it could be the reason behind the sudden change of heart.

The Bottom Line

Samsung Z Flip 5's cover display (Image via Samsung)

Since other leakers haven't come forward to claim anything different, there isn't any conclusive evidence to not believe the new leak. But then again, the leaker, @negativeonehero, hasn't said anything about this sudden change of plans at Samsung's labs, so users must remain cautious. However, I believe Samsung Z Flip 6 will have the Snapdragon chipset for every region.