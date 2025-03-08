WWE 2K25 crashing on PC: Possible causes and fixes explored

WWE 2K25 is set to release on March 14, 2025, but users who bought premium editions, like The Bloodline or The Deadman, can play it right now on early access. However, even after buying the premium edition, some players cannot play this game due to constant crashes.

We have compiled a list of fixes you can try to solve the crashes, which you will find below. We have also explained a few possible causes behind the crashing issues.

Note: The fixes mentioned can help you circumvent the problem but are not guaranteed to work for everyone.

Possible causes of WWE 2K25 crashing issues on PC

WWE Championship belt (Image via 2K Games)

Most of the crash reports seem to come from users who don't have a CPU with an AVX2 instruction set. 2K Games has explicitly mentioned AVX2 as a must-have in WWE 2K25's system requirements list.

Therefore, if your PC doesn't have a CPU with AVX2 support, you cannot play WWE 2K25 unless the developers release a patch to allow the game to run without needing AVX2. The latter is highly unlikely since the CPU requirement is the only thing that changed in the game specs. No fixes can solve the lack of AVX2 as of this writing.

However, if the crashing is a result of other issues like lack of Visual C++ components, DirectX, or others, they are fixable. Below, you will find all the fixes for the crashes.

Potential fixes you can try for WWE 2K25 crashing issues

1) Reinstall Visual C++ redistributable and DirectX package

DirectX download page (Image via Microsoft)

Almost all Windows games rely on Visual C++ redistributables and DirectX APIs to run, and they would crash if they were corrupted or installed incorrectly. If you face crashes in WWE 2K25, it is best to reinstall both Visual C++ and DirectX.

Download links for them are listed below:

2) Properly end the WWE 2K25 background process

Sometimes, the game executables fail to end properly after a crash and keep running in the background, which prevents it from running again. You can verify this by launching the Task Manager. If the WWE 2K25 executable or exe file is listed under the process tab, WWE 2K25 is running in the background.

Simply right-click on the executable and choose the "End task" option to stop the process. Once that's done, you can relaunch the game.

3) Disable ReBAR

ReBar settings in ASUS BIOS (Image via ASUS)

ReBar is known to improve performance in a few games. However, a few titles, like WWE 2K25, may not be compatible with ReBar, which could lead to crashing issues. Disabling it could fix the crashes. However, it must be turned off in the BIOS settings, which is different for every motherboard.

4) Update to the latest game-ready driver for your GPU

GPU vendors often release game-ready drivers whenever a new title launches. These driver updates contain essential fixes and compatibility features for the game that could potentially solve crashing issues. A similar driver could be ready for your GPU as well.

You can download and install the latest drivers from AMD, Nvidia, and Intel from here:

5) Verify WWE 2K25 on Steam

It is possible that the WWE 2K25 local files were corrupted during or after the installation process. If there are corrupt files, the game will crash, but Steam has a handy tool to fix the corrupt files without needing a reinstallation.

Here's how to verify the WWE 2K25 local files on Steam:

Go to the WWE 2K25 entry in your Steam Library and click on the Gear icon .

. Next, select Properties and click on Installed Files .

and click on . Click Verify integrity of game files and let the process complete.

and let the process complete. Once the process is done, all your corrupt files will be replaced with the correct ones.

You can relaunch the game.

This concludes our list of potential fixes for the WWE 2K25 crashing issues. These fixes should solve all the game crashes. We will add more fixes to the list after more testing.

