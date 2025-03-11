X (Twitter) outages were due to DDoS attack, alleged attackers claim

X (Twitter) suffered a massive outage on March 10, 2025. While services came back up after an hour, they were inconsistent. X would function normally for a few minutes, only to be down again. Currently, we have confirmation from Elon Musk that the outage was indeed due to a cyberattack.

In this article, we will analyze what went down and the impact this attack had on X.

Alleged DDoS attack on X (Twitter): Everything you need to know

X (Twitter) outage reports on Downdetector (Image via Downdetector)

On March 10, 2025, X servers went down globally, and its users were left stranded without access to the platform. The outage lasted for a couple of hours, which led many users to believe it could be a cyberattack, and for good reasons. Recently, Sony's PlayStation Network also suffered from a similar outage, and so did Meta.

A few users thought it could be due to a cyberattack, and as it turns out, they were right.

Who attacked X?

A group called Dark Storm Team claimed responsibility via Telegram for attacking X using DDoS. While the group shared a few screenshots to prove it was them, X has yet to officially confirm this. Dark Storm Team is a pro-Palestine group that was established in 2023 and is known for its advanced cyber warfare strategies.

How did X respond to the attacks?

Elon Musk, the owner of X, acknowledged that the outage was caused by cyberattacks. He also mentioned that attacks of this scale are probably from large groups with access to far greater resources.

Musk later appeared on Fox Business in an interview with Larry Kudlow, where he suggested that the attack could have originated from Ukraine as the IP addresses of the attackers were traced back to the country.

As a result of these attacks, X switched to Cloudflare services, which are generally known to be much more resilient against DDoS attacks.

Current status of X (Twitter)

According to Downdetector, X (Twitter) is working just fine as of this writing, and all its services are fully operational. We will update the article if X faces further problems.

