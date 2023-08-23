Xbox’s new rule could get you banned from multiplayer games for a year

Xbox is cracking down on improper behavior and maintaining its community standards. The console maker has now released a new set of rules that can ban certain unruly players for one year if they repeatedly break community standards. Although multiple companies have previously introduced rules and taken certain measures to keep the online gaming space safe, Xbox's one-year ban is new and somewhat extreme, given it involves every game you have on its series' consoles.

According to Dave McCarthy, Xbox Player Services' corporate vice president, the new enforcement system is aimed at educating players about enforcement severity. Each violation of community standards will result in a strike for players. Eight such strikes will result in a 1-year ban.

By adopting a cumulative layout, the gaming company predicts higher player transparency and a better look into each player's standing in the community. The update is now rolling out on all Xbox consoles, and each gamer is being given a clean slate - zero strikes.

However, McCarthy outlines previous enforcements are not being removed and need to be completed. Once someone receives a strike, it will only be valid for six months, following which it will be removed from their profile.

Thus, the one-year ban will only come into effect after repeated offenses within six months.

Better transparency and moderation efforts with the new Xbox enforcement program

When a gamer feels a Community Standard has been broken, they can report it. Each report is then reviewed by the Xbox Safety Team to verify if the player in concern is in violation of the guidelines set forth by the company. If they are found guilty, enforcement action will be taken, which, from now onwards, will be strikes.

McCarthy confirms that no automated enforcement action will be taken, and any number of inaccurate reports filed by gamers will result in a strike. Every report is verified by humans to determine whether the player on the other end has broken community standards. He explains the system is similar to demerit strikes on driver's licenses.

However, the culminating ban will depend on the severity of the action. McCarthy outlines that players with two strikes will be suspended from the platform for only a day, while someone with four strikes will attract suspension for up to a week. Those with eight strikes will be removed from the platform for up to a year.

According to the executive, banned players won't be able to access social features like messaging, parties, party chat, and multiplayer.

The new enforcement system is a welcome move for those on the popular gaming platform that spans consoles and PC. It improves player security on consoles and helps create a safe ecosystem for all.