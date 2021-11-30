Xbox Series X vs PS5: Which console has better exclusive games in 2021?

The console gaming space is split in the middle by PlayStation and Xbox. Developed by Sony, PlayStation dominated the last generation with their PlayStation 4, while Microsoft’s Xbox has made a complete 180 since the launch of Xbox One and has become a fan-favorite.

The PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X is the 9th generation of consoles from the different end of the spectrum. Targeting native 4k, drastically reduced loading time, and ray-tracing, both consoles are quite compelling offerings at $500/- MRP.

But truth be told, the games are the ones that shape the console, so let’s take a look at which console has better games and a high promise for the future.

The exclusive games of Xbox Series X and PS5, which console is a better choice in 2021

Both PS5 and Xbox Series X supports games from previous generations, which increases the library severalfold. With that being said, let’s take a look at the best exclusive games for each console.

Best PS5 exclusive games in 2021

Demon’s Souls

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut

Best Xbox Series X exclusive games in 2021

Forza Horizon 5

Halo Infinite

Psychonauts 2

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Sea of Thieves

One thing that must be mentioned while discussing the games exclusive to each system is Game Pass. While each PS5 game costs $70/- MSRP, all of Xbox’s first-party titles are included in the subscription-based service. Furthermore, Xbox titles offer a further diverse genre in comparison to PlayStation titles, all of which are included in Game Pass.

However, with 2021 coming to an end fans must also look to the future while considering which console to buy. While PlayStation has some really amazing titles like God of War Ragnarok and Spider-Man 2 lined up, Xbox simply has a more diverse and larger number of games promised and in development for the future.

PlayStation @PlayStation



In Horizon Forbidden West, outfits add bonuses to unlocked skills and hearty meals provide boosts. Dress right, eat well.In Horizon Forbidden West, outfits add bonuses to unlocked skills and hearty meals provide boosts. play.st/3kY54W0 Dress right, eat well. In Horizon Forbidden West, outfits add bonuses to unlocked skills and hearty meals provide boosts. play.st/3kY54W0 https://t.co/QAlIoyqFqn

In conclusion, if a player is particularly and exclusively fond of third-person action-adventure titles, he should definitely go for the PS5, whilst a player who wants to explore different kinds of games while keeping his budget in check, should get the Xbox Series X, and play the vast and diverse library of the Game Pass.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi