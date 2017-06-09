5 WWE superstars most likely to be highest rated in WWE 2K18

Here are the top 5 WWE superstars to most likely be highest rated in WWE 2K18.

by Sarthak Sharma Top 5 / Top 10 09 Jun 2017, 18:28 IST

WWE 2K18 releases later this year

WWE 2K returns later this year with WWE 2K18 and with the release of the game, also comes the promise of new superstars, legend comebacks and much more.

This will be the first game in the series which will include the brand extension draft from July 2016 and will give the fans an option to play with Raw and SmackDown superstars as seen on our television screens.

The release of the game also raises speculation in fans minds regarding the ratings of superstars and specifically those who will top the ratings list on this virtual platform.

Honourable Mention: Braun Strowman – 90

Strowman narrowly misses out on a top 5 place on this list

One of the most improved superstars this year, the Monster among Men, Braun Strowman, has impressed many with his incredible feats of strength and ease in disposing of superstar after superstar on Raw. A singles run has worked wonders for Braun who has received a big push on the red brand.

His wrestling has improved considerably and his performances have been second to none.

His recent feud with Roman Reigns proved just how capable Strowman really is, and if reports are to be believed, he has his sights set on Brock Lesnar next. Expect Braun to be ranked considerably higher this time around and if you’re looking to play with a powerful superstar, the former Wyatt Family member would be a smart choice.

Keeping that in mind, here are the top 5 WWE superstars most likely to be highest rated in WWE 2K18. (This list only includes current WWE superstars on the Raw and SmackDown rosters)