The fastest Indians in the history of the FIFA game

The Indian national team was first featured in the FIFA series in FIFA 13.

by deevyamulani Opinion 22 Mar 2017, 16:48 IST

India has featured on FIFA series since its game debut inFIFA 13

The Indian national team has been featured every year on the FIFA series since the release of FIFA 13, thanks to the immense popularity of the sport and the video game in the country. Although India rank a lowly 132nd in the world rankings the people of the country are passionate about the game and play it in all forms, from real football to video games like FIFA and PES.

Sticking to the script of being a sub-par footballing team, the Indian squad on all FIFA instalments has been below average with players’ ratings between the 50s and 60s, one of the lowest in FIFA rosters. While the gulf in footballing quality between the elite sides and the Indian squad remains vast, the Men in Blue are competitive with world standards when it comes to the pace department.

The honour of being the fastest Indian ever on the FIFA series goes to 24-year-old attacking midfielder Lalrindika Ralte, who in FIFA 16 received a speed rating of 88, which made him five points faster than Manchester United winger/right-back Antonio Valencia. Ralte leads his closest rival, Keegan Pereira who, on FIFA 15 had a speed rating of 83.

In third place is another Indian speedster featured in FIFA 15, striker Jackichand Singh who has a speed rating of 82 is pretty quick off the mark too, with an acceleration rating of 81.

In a close fight for the fourth spot, Holicharan Narzary with a speed rating of 81 in FIFA 15 edged out the Victorino Fernandes who also had a speed rating of 81 in the same edition. Narzary edges out Victorino for fourth due to his better acceleration stats, which stand at 84 to Fernandes’ 78.

In the competition for the 6th and 7th places too, there is a requirement for a tie breaker with Pritam Kotal and Eugeneson Lyngdoh having the same speed stats of 80 in FIFA 15. The 29-year-old Lyngdoh with an acceleration of 77 is comfortably edged out by his much younger peer who has acceleration stats of 84. Eight sees the pace ratings drop into the seventies for the first time with Aiborlang Khongjee being rated at a 79 in FIFA 14.

Kerela Blasters defender, Sandesh Jinghan might not be the fastest player but boasts an impressive turn of pace for a centre back with a 78 rating that puts him in 9th place while the last spot goes to Francis Fernandes, who edges out Dhanpal Ganesh on acceleration stats with a similar pace rating of 77.

Here’s a look at the top ten fastest Indians ever on FIFA: