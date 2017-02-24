FIFA 17: 5 players you had no idea had higher ratings than their competitors

These comparisons might just have you thinking, "What were they smoking at EA?"

@whynotkundu by Sagnik Kundu Top 5 / Top 10 24 Feb 2017, 21:31 IST

Sadio Mane and Raheem Sterling fight it out on the pitch

EA Sports’ FIFA-franchise is one of the most popular sports-based video games in the market. Every year, fans patiently await for the month of September to come, when the latest instalment is released.

With FIFA 17, EA had even outdone themselves. A host of new features along with the new Frostbite-powered engine added new dimensions to the game. However, even then, the game received its own share of criticism from fans and critics alike.

The most common complaint was that many players were grossly overrated or underrated. Here, we compare the ratings of five pairs of players and try to figure out if the ratings are justified or not.

#5 Raheem Sterling (82) – Sadio Mane (79)

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane are so similar in so many aspects. Both of them are known for the blistering pace and mazy runs down the wing. And yet, they are so different. When you ask who the better of the two is, the easy answer is, perhaps, Sterling.

However, if you take a look at the stats, you will find that Mane is the hands down winner. Last season, in 37 league appearances for Southampton, the Senegalese international scored 11 times and assisted six times. On the other hand, Sterling only scored six times and assisted twice in 31 appearances.

Bearing all these in mind, it really surprised us when we found that Sterling was rated three points higher than Mane by EA. With the winter upgrade, of course, EA tried to rectify the mistake but still rating Mane and Sterling equally is absurd. The Liverpool man, clearly, should have been rated higher.