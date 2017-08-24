Neymar fans lose their cool as PSG superstar doesn't feature in FIFA Team of the Week

Despite a brilliant performance in his debut match, Neymar's name did not feature in week 49's TOTW.

Neymar's fans were left disappointed

What's the story?

Football fans and FIFA are synonymous with each other, ever since the latter was introduced. The team of the week has always gathered interest when it is released every Wednesday by EA. This week, however, saw mixed emotions amongst the FIFA fans when they learned that Neymar did not feature in this list.

After having performed well on his PSG debut last weekend and being in good form, his fans were outraged at EA's announcement via the following tweet

In case you didn't know...

The FIFA Team of the Week (TOTW) is released each Wednesday by EA Sports. It stands as a representative of players that have performed well in the previous week's matches. These TOTW cards are released as for that particular week only as 'In Form' and also feature boosted stats and altered card art.

The heart of the matter

Neymar is a Brazilian forward who plays for the French club Paris Saint-Germain as well as the Brazil national team. With his exceptional skills and consistent performance, there is no doubt as to why his fans reacted angrily to the above tweet. Neymar's fans witnessed the Brazilian at his spectacular best on his PSG debut against Toulouse. The 25-year-old scored two goals and also provided two assists as PSG ran out 6-2 winners.

It is because of his non-inclusion in the TOTW that his fans felt let down, an obvious emotion owing to his brilliant performance last Sunday. Having scored a goal that left the Toulouse defense speechless, there are now talks about him being the contender for the Puskas Award, which he had won once before, for his famous goal against Flamengo in 2011.

Taking to Twitter to showcase their anger at Neymar not figuring in the list, the fury of the fans could be felt from their tweets.

Where is @neymarjr on it?

He scored 2 goals, did 2 assist, so many dribbles and dangerous moments!



Are u crazy, guys? — Guzz (@gustavofirmiano) August 23, 2017

This would be good, get an inform for him in a different position. He played for all the field against Toulouse. — Guzz (@gustavofirmiano) August 23, 2017

It´s a joke? Where's Neymar? — César Pires (@cesarpires_) August 23, 2017

Announce Neymar — Mitchell (@Tricky_Wolves) August 23, 2017

No neymar. Wow — Vaibhav Chawla (@VaibhavChawla7) August 23, 2017

Neymar ? wtf are u doing , he score 2 goals and 2 assists.... — Augu (@Mystickslah) August 23, 2017

Where is Neymar? — Fagner Pinheiro (@fagnuerre) August 23, 2017

Bruh Neymar killed it and no IF? Lmao — Alessandro P (@ZioAlex21) August 23, 2017

From the above tweets, one can clearly see the anguish of the fans who feel that Neymar's performance last week was nothing less than spectacular for his first match.

What's next?

Having disappointed their fans with week 49's Team of the Week, Neymar fans hope to see that EA considers a change in the following week's TOTW. Neymar will play his next match on 26th August against St-Étienne and his fans have full faith in him, more so, as they wish to see him achieve what he deserves.

Author's take

Having witnessed Neymar's incomparable goals and overall performance in his debut game last Sunday, one cannot help but agree with the angry reactions of his fans and football fans in general. Neymar definitely does not deserve to not be a part of the recent TOTW.