Top 5 Premier League midfielders in FIFA 18 predicted

by deevyamulani 17 Jun 2017, 14:28 IST

The Premier League season has concluded with the title moving to Stamford Bridge from Leicester City's King Power stadium. This season once again proved that dominating the centre of the park is still one of the most important elements of being successful as a team once again powered by a dynamo going by the name of N'Golo Kante ended up winning England's top flight.

The story is similar in the case of the FIFA series. However strong may a team’s attack or defence be, it was difficult for a team with a weak midfield to dominate games in FIFA 17 and the same is likely to be the case in the upcoming edition of the game, FIFA 18.

A strong midfield is necessary when you want to win games, be it in the FUT mode or the Career Mode. Purchasing the best midfielders for your team on the game will always boost your chances of winning, and to help you in that endeavour in FIFA 18 in this article we list out those midfielders who will be the best in the business in the Premier League.

N’Golo Kante’s performances won him a second Premier League in two years

1)N’Golo Kante

The first of two French midfielders on this list, N’Golo Kante, in FIFA 18 will be coming off two consecutive years of winning Premier League titles with two different clubs. Described by former manager Claudio Ranieri as doing the work of two men in midfield, he has become a vital part of two dominating sides in the Premier League.

After winning the title last season with Leicester City, Kante was awarded the honour of Player’s Player of the Year and as a result, had his FIFA rating upgraded from 79 to 83. After another dominating season where he had table-topping defensive statistics, Kante, once again was a recipient of many post season honours for his performances with Chelsea.

Over the past season, Kante has shown the qualities of being an archetypical Antonio Conte player and has fit right into the 3-4-3 system at Stamford Bridge alongside Nemanja Matic. He has once again proven his quality and suitability to the Premier League, a fact which was recognised by FIFA when they awarded him a 90+ rated Player of the Season card. On the back of the bygone season, we expect Kante to be by far the best midfielder in the Premier League on FIFA 18 with an approximate rating of 88.