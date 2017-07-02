Top 5 predicted Premier League forwards for FIFA 18

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic leaving and Diego Costa close to following suit, here's a predicted list featuring the top 5 strikers in FIFA 18.

by Sarthak Sharma Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jul 2017, 17:03 IST

The league has had the best strikers

The Premier League is by far the most watched and popular league in the world. With millions of viewers worldwide, the fan following for the elite English competition is at an all time high. It is hence no surprise that the quality of players each club in the league wishes to bring in, must be top notch as well.

Premier League strikers in particular are historically known to be fast, intelligent and genuine goal poachers, leaving no stone unturned in the hope that a goal might be possible. Over the years, there has been a dearth of such typical English strikers but times are changing and with the next generation, spearheaded by none other than Harry Kane, the league has found some able replacements.

FIFA 18 will look to rate the best strikers in the Premier League based on their overall performances for clubs and individual accolades in the recently concluded season and promises to spew up some interesting numbers. Here are the top five predicted Premier League forwards in FIFA 18:

#5 Roberto Firmino

Firmino is getting better day by day

The Liverpool striker joined the Merseyside club a couple of seasons ago and after a brief teething period, really got into the groove. Firmino impressed this past season by regularly playing up front for Jurgen Klopp’s men and showed calmness in front of goal that Liverpool badly needed.

His ability to score outstanding goals from outside the box further established the Brazilian as one of the fastest growing strikers in the league. He has managed an impressive 11 goals from 34 Premier League appearances for the Reds and his stock is certainly on the rise.

A rating of 82 in FIFA 17 did his talent justice, but expect this feisty South American to jump a few ranks in FIFA 18.