Will FIFA Street mode return in FIFA 18?

by Sarthak Sharma News 13 Jun 2017, 15:18 IST

What’s the story?

FIFA 18’s imminent release is the talk of the town these days and if the trailer is any indication of what’s in store for gamers, it’s going to be a cracker. Along with the game’s discussion comes a rumour of possible features to be included in the game by EA Sports this year.

One such thread of discussion is the possible inclusion of FIFA Street. The series was one of the most successful creations by EA and was in high demand up until its final version’s release in 2012.

Users on Reddit have been constantly pressing for an inclusion of street mode in FIFA 18 but if reports are to be believed, their wishes may go unanswered.

In case you didn’t know…

FIFA Street gained huge popularity in the mid-2000s and it continued its success through to 2012. The final FIFA Street game was widely successful owing to its impressive graphics, classic FIFA Street player skills and exotic street locations all around the world.

The characters were made realistic as ever and induced fan excitement like never before.

The game sadly didn’t make a return however and left fans wanting more of their favourite street football stars. This hasn’t dipped fans’ spirits, however, as reports of a possible DLC add-on of Street in FIFA 18 slowly made its way around the internet.

The heart of the matter

FIFA 18 will most likely not include FIFA Street and while this may temporarily dampen spirits of gamers, there is much else to look forward to in the game. ‘The Journey’ mode returns this year and Hunter’s career will be something to really look forward to for avid gamers all over the world.

The inclusion of the Frostbite engine by EA Sports last year meant that the game was going to focus more on in-game graphics and gameplay with player likeness also given special preference. Packing an added street mode would hence lead to an increase in developing costs and a possible delay in release.

With FIFA 18 further focusing on better stadium atmosphere and crowd reaction, it can be seen that the priority is on improving the game, rather than introducing more modes.

What’s next?

While the world renowned street mode will most likely miss out this year, gamers’ hopes are still alive as FIFA officials revealed that they are aware of the immense popularity of FIFA Street and receive regular suggestions on including the mode sometime soon.

It remains to be seen, however, whether they will include it in their developing plans anytime soon.

Author’s take

FIFA Street gave indeed the most enjoyable FIFA experience ever and playing with players’ street alter egos was a refreshing change back in the day. The impressive skills, street atmosphere, and sheer nostalgia will be a definite incentive for FIFA to bring this successful series back. We all want it, and we all definitely need it.

