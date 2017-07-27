WWE News: Update on WWE 2K18 features and characters

The Champ is Here... with some bonus features for WWE 2K18.

The Face That Runs the Place is the 2K Showcase

What’s the story?

WWE 2K18 is set to release later this year with Seth Rollins as the cover star, but this year’s 2K Showcase will focus on the career of a SmackDown Superstar.

WWE 2K released a video which features John Cena as the showcase superstar for WWE 2K18.

In case you didn’t know...

The WWE 2K Showcase has existed since WWE 2K15, and the rivalries between Shawn Michaels and Triple H, and John Cena and CM Punk were recreated in the video game.

The 2K Showcase for WWE 2K16 focused on the career of Stone Cold Steve Austin and his journey to becoming one of the most popular wrestlers in the history of the business.

WWE 2K17 featured trailers focusing on Goldberg and Brock Lesnar, but there was no individual showcase for this game.

The heart of the matter

The deluxe edition of WWE 2K18 is called the “Cena (Nuff) Edition” and the trailer depicts several notable moments in the 15-year career of The Cenation Leader.

Cena (Nuff) will also be an add-on pack for WWE 2K18 and will feature two additional versions of "The Face That Runs The Place" - one from the Ruthless Aggression Era and one from the PG Era circa 2010.

In addition to the additional versions of Cena, the game will feature the return of Rob Van Dam and Batista as playable characters in the game.

The video also includes information regarding the Kurt Angle pack which will have two versions of the Olympic Gold Medalist - one from the Attitude Era (with hair) and one from the Ruthless Aggression Era.

The deluxe version will also include a signed plaque from Cena, a piece of the ring mat from his 16th WWE Championship victory from the 2017 Royal Rumble match, and other items that can only be obtained by buying the Cena (Nuff) edition of 2K18.

What’s next?

WWE 2K18 isn’t set to release until October 17, 2017, but you can still pre-order the video game through Amazon, GameStop, and other mediums.

The price for the regular version is $59.99 while the Deluxe Edition will cost $89.99.

Author’s take

WWE 2K18 looks like a fantastic video game with the number of impressive features available. Not only will it feature wrestlers like Angle, Batista, RVD, and the current roster, but will focus on the career of one of WWE’s biggest superstars.